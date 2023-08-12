these are the risks of its use in young people

Sildenafil (popularly known as Viagra) is the star drug for treating erectile dysfunction in men. “Its active ingredient is sildenafil citrate, It helps to relax the blood vessels in the penis and increase blood flow, which facilitates an erection in response to sexual stimulation”, explains in detail Manuel Alonso Isa Urologist and Andrologist at the Department of Andrology and Reconstructive Surgery ROC Clinic .

According to the Spanish Federation of Pharmacists (FEFE), 2.1 million units of Viagra were sold in Spain in 2019 and other similar drugs for the treatment of erectile dysfunction, up 1.8% over the previous year. As the urologist points out, “Viagra It is one of the most commonly prescribed and used drugs for the treatment of erectile dysfunction worldwide.“.

Its consumption in Spain indicates François Paynade or expert in surgery and male sexual health, “high,” and this is because as men age, “the likelihood of erectile dysfunction increases dramatically, especially at the age of 60-70 years.”





However, in recent years there has been an increase in the number of adolescents and young people. who use viagra for their sexual relationshipsdespite the fact that, as Alonso Isa points out, It is a drug that is not an aphrodisiac, but “only works in the presence of sexual stimulation.” and that it is shown only for certain situations. In addition, as the Roc Clinic urologist reminds, “this medicine should only be used under the supervision of a physician and in accordance with the instructions in the medical prescription and the information in the package insert.” Except, “Viagra does not increase sex drive or protect against sexually transmitted diseases.”





As for your instructions, this drug is indicated “for adult men with erectile dysfunction, which is a persistent inability to achieve or maintain an erection sufficient for satisfactory sexual activity. Erectile dysfunction can have various causes such as psychological factors, chronic diseases such as diabetes, high blood pressure, nervous system conditions, hormonal problems, and others.





It is important to pay attention to “It is not indicated for all men with erectile dysfunction”. There are also other treatment options for this problem, such as “lifestyle modification, psychological therapy, vacuum devices, intracavernous injection therapy, and others, and you should talk to your doctor to determine the best treatment option for each individual.” .





Thus, if it is indicated only for adults with certain erectile dysfunction problems and its use should be under the supervision of a physician, Why is it used among the youngest? Is there a health risk for young people? What implications might this have for them?





Viagra use in young people

There is no data indicating what percentage of young people (teenagers) are using Viagra for sexual intercourse, but urologists note that it is true that this recreational use is increasing. “Although sildenafil is an approved drug for the treatment of erectile dysfunction in adult men, some young men have used it for recreational purposes or to increase sexual activity despite the absence of erectile dysfunction.“, says Alonso Isa.





Regarding the use of this medicine by young people, as explained by the Roc Clinic urologist, “It is believed that they do this to improve the quality or increase the duration of erections during recreational sex. or even impress your sexual partners.” Hair goes on. According to him, “young people mix viagra with alcohol, which, in principle, would help them achieve longer and easier erections.”





What seems harmless is actually not, and is, as Alonso Isa warns:it is dangerous and can have serious side effects for teenagersespecially if it is taken without medical supervision or in combination with other drugs or substances.”





But that’s not all, according to this urologist, “Some young people take Viagra as a recreational drug to experience more sexual arousal or a stimulant effect, which is known as ‘recreational Viagra’.” This, he warns, “is also dangerous and can have serious health consequences, including serious side effects and adverse reactions.”





serious circumstances

As Alonso Isa points out, taking sildenafil for recreational purposes and without diagnosed erectile dysfunction can cause:





Side effectsA: Viagra may have side effects including headaches, dizziness, nausea, back pain, facial flushing, and vision problems. These side effects may be more severe if taken in higher doses.

Cardiovascular risk: Viagra can increase blood pressure and heart rate, which can be dangerous for those who already have cardiovascular problems or who are taking other medicines that affect the heart.

Interaction with other drugs: Viagra may interact with other drugs such as nitrates, which are used to treat heart disease, and other drugs to treat erectile dysfunction. These interactions can be dangerous and can endanger young people’s lives.

Psychological addiction: Recreational use of Viagra can lead to psychological addiction, as young people may begin to feel they need the drug for a satisfying sex life.

Difficulties with erection: Recreational use of Viagra can lead to psychological dependence and therefore difficulty in achieving an erection without the drug.

Can Viagra cause addiction?

In addition to the aforementioned effects, it is also important to remember that Viagra is a drug that “It can cause psychological dependence in some people who use it on a regular and long-term basis.” Alonso Isa says This addiction “occurs when a person begins to feel that he needs the drug for a satisfying sex life.”





This situation “can lead to anxiety and stress if not taken in, which in turn can worsen erectile dysfunction.” In addition, it indicates “Psychological addiction can make it difficult for a person to get an erection without the drug, which can negatively affect their sex life and self-esteem.”.





It is important to note that “psychological dependence is not the same as physical dependence, as Viagra does not cause physical dependence in the sense that it does not cause physical withdrawal symptoms upon discontinuation,” he reports.





Therefore, in order to avoid psychological dependence, it is important to “follow the doctor’s recommendations regarding the dose and duration of treatment,” explains the Roc Clinic urologist. Except, “It’s important not to take it as a recreational and use it only as directed by your doctor to treat erectile dysfunction.





How to use Viagra correctly?

Experts consulted by CuídatePlus explain what the correct use of Viagra should be in order to avoid side effects and achieve the greatest effectiveness, always under “medical supervision and following the instructions of the medical prescription and the information in the leaflet”.





Thus, some important points about the use of this medication:





1. Dose: The recommended dose of Viagra is 50 mg and is taken one hour before the planned sexual activity. The dose may be adjusted to 25 mg or 100 mg depending on tolerability and patient response. The maximum dose should not be exceeded within 24 hours.





2. Administration: Viagra should be taken orally, with water, without food or with a light meal. It is important to know that absorption may be reduced if fatty or heavy meals are taken.





3. Sexual stimulation: Viagra only works in the presence of sexual stimulation, so it is important to remember that it is not an aphrodisiac and does not increase sexual desire.





4. contraindications: Viagra is contraindicated in people taking nitrates, suffering from severe heart or liver disease, a recent stroke or hypersensitive to sildenafil. Caution should also be exercised in people with certain medical conditions or taking certain medications.





5. Side effects: Viagra may have side effects such as headache, facial flushing, visual disturbances, dizziness and nausea. It is important to consult a doctor if any side effects occur.





6. drug interactions: Viagra may interact with other medications, so it is important to tell your doctor about any other medications you are taking.



