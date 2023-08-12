These are the singles that are all the rage in Apple Mexico today.

These are the 10 titles that all users look for in Apple. (Information)

Music industry companies and artists They found an alternative on streaming platforms In order for songs to reach more people and countries, a good example of this is Apple, which has taken advantage and is now positioned as one of the favorite ways to be used by the Mexican public.

However, given the wide music catalog that characterizes the new millennium, it’s easy to miss the latest news or the hottest songs of the moment, which is why Apple suggests your list of topics that are currently captivating your users.

We leave you the list below:

1 Lady Gaga

2. Strawberry flavor

Adjustable force

strawberry flavor opens today in this ranking. The success of Fuerza Regida gives a lot to talk about. Catchy, perfect and with great potential… What more could you want from a song?

3. First date

4. TULUM

Featherweight and Frontera Group

If we talk about the favorites of the public, then we cannot fail to mention Featherweight and Grupo Frontera. Maybe that’s why TULUM debuts in the ranking immediately in fourth place.

5. LALA

Mike Towers

LALA de Myke Towers is in fifth place with a clear decline in preference. In the previous ranking, he took 4th place.

6.TQM

7. My beautiful angel

Nathanael Cano

Success is synonymous with Nathanael Cano. Therefore, it is not surprising that his new production, called My beautiful angel, debuting in seventh place on this occasion. Who else can boast so many views in the highest quality?

8. Blue

9. LOVE HIS LIFE

Frontera Group and Firm Group

The latest single from Grupo Frontera and Grupo Firme already looks like a new classic. LOVE HIS LIFE Enter today by taking a firm step into the list of the most streamed songs on this streaming platform.

10. x100to

*Some data may not be available because the platform does not provide it.

With its services, Apple also seeks to dominate the streaming war. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic)

Apple Inc. is an American company that manufactures electronic equipment, software, and provides multimedia services through its various streaming platforms. This is a company that has been considered one of the brightest and most valuable in the world for several years.

Among its services stands out Apple Musicallowing more than 430 million users to access over 100 million songs, 30 thousand playlists and various podcasts. Like its counterparts like Spotify, it allows you to download songs and listen to them offline.

As far as the main advantages or disadvantages it has over its biggest competitor, one of the most significant differences is sound quality, because while in Spotify the maximum quality of 320 kbps in the company of manzanita is 24 bit / 192kHz; at the Apple minimum it can reach 256 kbps.

Another advantage of Apple is that it has a wider catalog than its competitor, as well as the fact that in the manzanita service you can access live radio from around the world and exclusive Apple digital stations.

Other features it offers to users include Apple Music Sing. Hit parade see the ratings of the most listened to songs in different cities of the world; and the ability to listen to music with another person using SharePlay during a video call.

Some artists also provide the platform with exclusive videos, audio, interviews, or mini-documentaries.

