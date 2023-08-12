these are the steps to take to avoid shocks

The price of housing does not stop rising. Thus, new and used housing in the second quarter of 2023 rose by 4.8% compared to the same period in 2022, according to tinsa. Based on these data, the average price is 1723 euros per square meter.

Besides, it’s not about spending more: according to National Statistical Institute (INE)refers to 2022, the average mortgage loan amount is 145,510 euros, repaid over 24 years.. That is, to use the popular saying, it is the cost of (almost) a lifetime.

Rising prices and costs that stretch over time (and they can get even more expensive as rates rise if you have a variable rate mortgage) mean you have to tread carefully when buying a home. These are the steps to take to avoid panic.

Step one: study the market

Even if there is a rush to buy a house, going crazy is uncomfortable. Nobody gives hard pesetas. Therefore, the first step is do good market researchreal estate HousingGo by David de Gea. It is not only about comparing prices in the area, but also in the surrounding area.

You must take into account the services and shops that are present in the area, the availability of road transport and the public transport available. As well as the space, the condition of the building and the quality of the house.

Second step: free money

Price is usually one of the determining factors when buying a home. Although, perhaps sometimes getting our dream home makes us throw the house out the window.

need to adequately assess the available own funds, including loans you can get from family or friends. You also need to find out if you can buy the whole house or if you need to resort to a mortgage loan. It should be borne in mind that an entrance fee will have to be paid (usually 20% of the total appraised value of the house). Not forgetting that interest rates are rising, which affects the Euribor and therefore the contracting of fixed rate mortgages.





Third step: reconnaissance

After the first two steps are calibrated, the third step is to find housing. That is, “throw the cane.” At the moment there are several options. One of them is real estate portals.

Local real estate agencies specializing in a particular area are also interesting. These are those who know the daily life of the area, new offers or the condition of each of the buildings.

Fourth step: visit and compare

Having received the relevant information from professionals, there is nothing better than to make sure that you are planning to buy. “Important visit potential homes with a critical eye well designed, and evaluate if its typology, characteristics and dimensions match our needs,” says David de Gea from HousinGo.

In addition, it is convenient to “monitor” the streets of the main and secondary areas, as well as the external and internal condition of buildings, including portals and elevators. The latter is very important if the buildings are of a certain age.

Step Five: Negotiate

After the daisy “drenched” and it became clear which house to buy, it was time negotiate a price. If the house is desired, and the price is at the market level, then there is no need to think further. Negotiations should not be delayed, as there is a risk that the opportunity will be missed.

“We will also have to take into account factors such as the amount of the down payment (most often the buyer pays 10% of the total cost of the house as a down payment, but the down payment agreement is free and therefore can vary greatly) and the timing of notarization,” the real estate agency says. .

Sixth step: analysis of the building

The x-ray that the buyer of the home must take must be exhaustive. It is convenient to know if there are any problems with the structure, foundation, partition and whether it complies with the technical inspection rules.

Besides, Not convenient to leave aside IBI, the costs of the community of owners, and if it is at a conflict point that affects everything, like late or no service due to non-payment. At this stage, it is important to carefully study all the documentation and turn to professionals in this field.

Seventh step: signing the deposit

At this point, the last edges should be matched, set sales costs and sign the deposit agreement. There are three types of deposit contracts: confirming, penal and penitent. Confirmation deposits are not regulated by the Civil Code, so if the obligation is not fulfilled, the contract cannot be “resolved” and there is no possibility to claim damages.

To avoid this, and as David de Gea from HousinGo remembers, there is a second case: penalties. If either party fails to honor the agreement, they lose the bond and the injured party can claim damages.

Finally, a penitential pledge. This is the type of contract in which Either party may withdraw from the signed agreement if they wish., but they are regulated by the Civil Code: for this, the buyer must pay the amount agreed and secured as a deposit; and to be released, the seller must pay double the agreed amount.

In any case, you should always be sure to review and understand what the clauses of the contract imply.

Eighth step: notary

Moving through this obstacle course, it’s time signing the contract at the notary. This is another expense to consider. It’s always a good idea to keep a regular copy of a document, and as a more trivial recommendation for the time being, dress up nicely and just enjoy signing.

On the other hand, the real estate company claims that “once we have been given the keys to the property, it is recommended for security reasons to call a locksmith to change the lock.”

Ninth step: Registration in the Land Register

This is the last bureaucratic step. Here it is either done in person or through an agency. In many cases, the same notary where the signature was made will be able to manage it in the registry.

It will also be necessary to take into account the payment of property transfer tax (ITP) and capital gains.

Step Ten: Customize Your Home

With all the steps taken and the documents in order, it is quite possible that reform it or customize it to your likingwhether new or used. Work that is convenient to carry out before moving.

Ten points that are key to buying a home in a calm and secure environment. It remains only to call in and enjoy for many years.