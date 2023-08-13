These are Timothée Chalamet’s last 5 films before he starred in Wonka – FayerWayer

July 21, 2023, 06:17 AM

Timothee Chalamet has become one of the most prominent actors of the current generation of Hollywood youth.

With his natural talent and presence on the magnetic screen, he left an indelible mark on the film industry. From his first steps in his acting career to his meteoric rise to fame, Chalamet has demonstrated his ability to pull off complex characters and captivate audiences around the world.

In 2017, he starred in two critically acclaimed and praised films, Call Me By Your Name and Lady Bird.

Call Me By Your Name (2017), directed by Luca Guadagnino, was the role that brought Chalamet worldwide fame. Playing Elio Perlman, a sensitive young man who falls in love during the summer in Italy, Chalamet touchingly conveyed the innocence and passion of the character. His performance earned him an Academy Award nomination, making him one of the youngest actors to win the award.

In Lady Bird (2017), directed by Greta Gerwig Chalamet, he played Kyle Scheible, a brash and bohemian student. Although his appearance in the film was brief, he made a lasting impression with his ease and ability to bring a complex character to life in such a short time on screen.

Here are five of the actor’s films you can watch this weekend.

Films by Timothée Chalamet

Call Me by Your Name (2017) – Netflix

This film has become a modern classic of romantic cinema. Chalamet’s performance as Elio Perlman is emotional and deeply moving, showcasing his on-screen talent and chemistry with co-star Armie Hammer.

“Little Women” (2019) – Starz

In this adaptation of the classic Louisa May novel, Alcott Chalamet plays Theodore “Lori” Lawrence. Her acting reflects the complexity and vulnerability of the character, and her chemistry with Saoirse Ronan is palpable.

“Beautiful Boy” (2018) – Amazon Prime Video

Based on the memoirs of David Sheff, this film is about the struggles of a father trying to help his drug addict son. Chalamet gives a heartbreaking and authentic performance, masterfully portraying the character’s emotional ups and downs.

The King (2019) – Netflix

In this historical drama, Chalamet plays King Henry V of England. His portrayal of the monarch shows his maturity as an actor and his ability to portray complex historical figures on screen.

Dune (2021) – HBO Max

In this film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s famous science fiction novel, Chalamet plays Paul Atreides. His performance in this space epic is powerful and compelling, once again demonstrating his acting range and ability to star in a big movie.