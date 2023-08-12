These celebrities will convince you once and for all to dare to wear a denim maxi skirt

The denim maxi skirt, fall’s stellar investment to try on this summer

When I was seven, my mom bought me a dark, shiny denim maxi skirt at Children’s Corner, and with all due respect, I hated her. She eventually gave up on her dream of a skirt, but not before making me wear it for a special occasion. Since then I hate denim maxi skirts

But it’s not childhood trauma that dictates fashion trends in 2023, and the denim maxi skirt is back; Burberry, Givenchy, MM6 Maison Margiela, Balenciaga, Coach and Blumarine presented their interpretations of this style on the catwalk. American Vogue co-writer Matty Kahn noted that the trend is now declining with a longer low, like a “Torah guru aesthetic” (based on my limited knowledge of Jewish culture, I think I agree). While this skirt is a great option to dress discreetly, many still expose a lot of their bodies. Luckily, we can turn to celebrities to enlighten us on how to wear each variation of this controversial trend.

This is how celebrities like Bella Hadid wear denim maxi skirts

A longer hem might be the perfect complement to deep cuts like hers. Madeleine Klinefrom glass bowin her Tommy Hilfiger ensemble earlier this year. Like Gigi Hadidwhose crop top this allowed her to show off her abs by covering her lower body. If you want to show off your legs (or if you don’t like the feel of a corset in a tube skirt), choose a cut-out style design. Nicky Hilton, who was walking around New York in her maxi skirt. As proof of its versatility, Hilton has worn it twice in the past week.

A denim maxi skirt is also a suitable option for those who don’t like sophistication and love denim but don’t want to wear trousers. While maxi denim may seem stylistically sloppy, the celebrities below wear it in a way that even me, a skeptic, would love to try on.

Neil Mockford / Ricky Vigil M. Bella Hadid in a dark denim maxi skirt. Complete the look with a black velvet corset, black boots and brown fur mittens.

Bellocqimages/Bauer Griffin Jennifer Lopez brings a modern twist to her art teacher look by pairing a maxi skirt with patchwork in a cropped turtleneck and brown suede boots.

Gotham Madeleine Cline’s plunging neckline and seductive red lips contrast with a Tommy Hilfiger flared denim maxi skirt and pointed white heels.

Gotham A fan of denim maxi skirts, Nicky Hilton kept it simple by pairing her skirt with a white tank top, a black off-the-shoulder jumper, a mini black Birkin bag and Chanel pumps.

Ratchput/Bauer-Griffin Julia Fox struts around in tight black jeans with a patchwork mermaid peplum.

Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com Emily Ratajkowski showed off plenty of trends in this look, pairing her faded denim maxi skirt with boots. cowboy.

GC images Naomi Campbell offers her version of the suit with a calf-length jeans skirt with a puffy hem.

Gilbert Carrasquillo Gigi Hadid pairs a denim maxi skirt with a long sleeve top and pointed white heels.

Stephen Simon Singer Anitta poses on the red carpet in a denim maxi skirt with a raw hem.

This article was originally published on Vogue.com. Translation and adaptation: Carmen Cochina.

