They again broadcast one of their last TV interviews – Radio Corazón.

This Tuesday we learned about the unfortunate death Cecilia the Incomparable, at the age of 79, as a result of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, which haunted her for many years. For the same reason as Channel 13, it broadcasts one of his last TV interviews as a tribute.

This was done through the program ‘I’ll go look for you’Where Pancho Saavedra He spoke at length with the winner of the 2016 President of the Republic National Music Award on a variety of topics, and also showed his admiration for her.

Emotional interview with Cecilia La Peerless

During the conversation, Cecilia La the Incomparable is visible. take a ride in a classic red Ford Falconwhich left the national translator with great memories as it was the first car she could buy and in which she traveled around Chile as part of one of her first musical tours.

In addition to reminiscing about his beginnings as an artist. “Tome was the port where gringo music arrived, which was heard a little in Santiago, but in the north it was heard a lot, where the businessman took me on a tour throughout Chile”.

“I’ll pick you up,” Cecilia said. Capopolitan Theater, the place that propelled her into the best moments of her career when she performed three functions a day. To remember those memorable moments in your life, invited Christian Aguayo, the famous imitator of Elvis Presley, who under the chords of the classic: I can not help but fall in love, touched her.

She, as a big fan of the American singer, commented: “Elvis always admired black people a lot, he listened to a lot of black concerts… and for them, singing is a party, it’s a movement and a voice, so he (Elvis) sang like that, and it turned him into who he was.” Adding that “to me, he is one of the greatest artists that history has ever known in the world of music.”

His friendship with Violetta Parra

The singer, who will always play a key role in Chilean pop culture, spoke to Pancho Saavedra about her songs. her accomplishments and her distinct personality with a style that made her one of the first idols music of the mid 60s.

The translator of “Como una ola” spoke about her friendship with the famous people’s artist purple vine, and confessed that “she was a great friend of mine, note that I had the honor of meeting Violetta and having her as a friend.” In this regard, the artist recalled that Cecilia was the first to pay tribute “Thank you to life” in honor of the author.

In addition, in this edition of “I’m going to look for you”, the guest, folk singer, surprised her favorite artist Denis Malebranwho appeared in the middle of the stage singing “Hallelujah”, one of Cecilia’s songs, to the sound of applause from one of her first performances at the Caupolican Theatre.

Finally, in this program dedicated to the musical icon of the 60s, he emphasized that “If I lived again, I would do exactly the same, I would again be Cecilia the Incomparable, for all that I am, I do not complain, I am very grateful to God and life, I am calm”he remarked with great emotion.