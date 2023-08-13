They are a copy! This is what Angelina Jolie’s older brother looks like at 50

Angelina Jolie and James Haven as children.webp Angelina Jolie and her older brother James Haven as children.

“For many years he was her best friend, her main companion and selflessly devoted brother.“said a source close to the Daily Mail. “Brad has a lot of respect for James. He has always been great with children. and has always been a welcome guest in the couple’s home,” another insider told Us Weekly.

Despite their close and questionable relationship, Angelina and James kissed each other on the lips in public.after some time they distanced themselves and today they do not keep in touch.

Why did Angelina Jolie and her brother James Haven break up?

james-haven-brother-angelina-jolie-FACE.jpg Angelina Jolie and James Haven.

A few years ago, relatives lost contact and from the best friends and biggest confidants stopped communicating with each other. “Suddenly and without any real explanation, their communication seemed to stop out of nowhere. He does his thing, she does her thing, and while they may be cordial from a distance, you certainly won’t see or hear them together,” the source said.

► YOU MAY INTEREST: Amazon Prime Video: 3 Angelina Jolie movies to watch on the platform

Some media outlets have indicated that the rift began when Angelina fired James from her position as her “nanny”, which sparked a heated argument between the two. Angelina and James got into a big fight after she fired him from being their children’s guardian. director and have hardly spoken since.

angelina-jolie-together-brother-james-haven_104.webp Angelina Jolie and James Haven before their split.

Apparently James said his sister “ruined his life”so their link was affected. “I had it like a kind personal assistantand she was very demanding of him when he could not control the children while she was working,” said another witness.

What happened to James Haven and what does he look like today?

Actor he is 50 years old And The last photos the paparazzi took of him were taken in 2017.when she attended the premiere of The Journey Is the Destination at the Laemmle Monica Cinema Center in Santa Monica, California.

James Haven today.webp This is what James Haven, Angelina Jolie’s older brother, looks like today.