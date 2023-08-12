They are again asking for the return of Sergio Ramos

Yesterday’s match against Sevilla hit hard on one of the lines, where fewer problems were expected.

The defense was leaked by Bade, who ejected himself in a questionable game after a bad pass back to his goalkeeper.

On the other hand, Gattoni’s entry after the French defender’s red card was disastrous, with a split loss for Valencia’s second goal, in addition to looking very nervous during the few minutes he played.

In addition, there is a problem with injuries in this area of ​​the field, with the uncertainty of what will happen to Marcão this season.

For this reason, the voices in the council and sports management make it necessary to reconsider the return of Sergio Ramos with Mendilibar, who would be glad to have his hierarchy and experience.

Until the camera stops and could be very close to concretizing his departure to Saudi football, specifically to Al Ittihad, if Sevilla does not complete the step.