They discover Daniel Sancho’s ‘disturbing tweets’ ten years before the macabre crime in Thailand.

This case has been the main topic of all television programs for several days now. There is no question of anything but a terrible murder and subsequent dismemberment of a Colombian surgeon. Edwin Arrietaand above all, who admitted responsibility for the crime, the chef Daniel Sancho, 29, son of actor Rodolfo Sancho. Sancho is being held in a prison in Thailand, where the events took place, and as we have already said, new details about the events that shocked the whole world have recently been revealed. What kind of relationship did they have, if one blackmailed the other, did they have a relationship, what bungalow, where the events took place, why did he kill him, how does he spend the first few hours in prison, what do father and mother do, say, about the author of the crime, excursions in different places where the cameras captured the detainee and the victim, or what the rest of Daniel Sancho’s family and friends say. For example, his uncle, the actor’s brother, who was devastated: “It seems like a nightmare to me, it’s actually a nightmare. I believe that it will end in the best possible way, although the mess is big. Keep in mind that I wiped this boy’s ass when he was a child.”Rodrigo Sancho said.

Rodrigo Sancho / Telesinco

He also appeared on the program And now Sonsoles friend of Sancho, who remained unknown, but said that “I did not expect such a situation“, and about his friend’s relationship with the Colombian surgeon Edwin Arrieta: “One day they were good, the other bad. As in any relationship, they argued“recognizing that this trip to Thailand would be an attempt”save your relationship“. Uncle talks about when he was little, his friend about how he was before the terrible murder, and such a medium as a magazine A week ha “dive into their profiles, where we found particularly striking messages“. Daniel Sancho, or someone close to him, since everything broke out, closed his accounts, for example, on Instagram, where he used to post photos like this:

Daniel Sancho / IG

But for some time nothing at all. The aforementioned media, however, recall that the detainee was quite active on his social networks, for example, on Twitter, a network where he often tweeted, and they recovered some messages that could paint the personality that he has or had, at least least a few years ago. . when he wrote a series of comments that the environment had recovered. Some phrases thatThey talk about their thoughts. Of course, a specific one powerfully attracts attention.“. What? The one where he said the lapidary phrase, although it is not specified what it was about at the time: “He touched, getting his hands dirty”wrote. “It’s almost a premonition”, dot in the middle. Ten years ago, this and other messages filled the network of little birds, Sancho spoke about overweight women or people: “I hate fat people who have to sit on double seats on a bus and don’t do it to make themselves believe they’re not so bad” or “Every time I get on a bus I have to say there’s no greater tragedy” . than a very ugly woman“.

Is there some more. More about the beauty of people: “A real meeting of freaks, geeks and night critters at the bus stop“, or on the body of the singer Adele: “Adele is the fattest person“. Even the one where he writes the word kill: “And the work day is over. I hope this pays off… otherwise I’ll have to kill Alberto Lopez“A few tweets that only add more shadows to the identity of Daniel Sancho and the horrifying death of Edwin Arrieta, which will be talked about a lot in the coming days.