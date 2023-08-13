They find a missing 4 year old girl in Escobedo, Nuevo Leon Grupo Milenio.

The 4-year-old girl was discovered by Escobedo (Proxpol) local police who took advantage of the fact that a family member who cared for her fell asleep and went out to look for her father on the streets colony of Fernando Amilpa.

According to the officials, while conducting surveillance in the sector, they observed a minor, so they handed her over to the secretary of civil security.

She was immediately handed over to employees of the Department of Social Prevention and the Department of Assistance to Victims (UNAVI), before The girl said that her parents were working, so she went to look for her father.

The girl was transferred to the staff of the Department of Social Prevention and the Department of Assistance to Victims. Special

The little girl was examined by the corporation’s doctor, found no evidence of abuse or malnutrition, and was referred to the hospital after being fed. Escobedo DIF where to conduct the necessary assessments.

Dog lost in the Netherlands returns to its owners after 2 years

Guera returned to his family after two years of absence | Special

“After almost two years, I finally found you” were the words that a Facebook user wrote when he posted a photo of “Guera”, his pet, who disappeared for two years in Nuevo Leon.

Yainsu Rivas, who lives in the municipality of Salinas Victoria, has been looking for his faithful companion for some time.

dog was rescued from the street after being dumped previous owners when moving. “Guera” was malnourished and sick with scabies, so the young woman was responsible for providing the necessary care for the animal after being abused.

But In November 2021, “Guera” left the house. seeing an ajar door in the Valle del Norte area. They continued searching for a month, but found nothing and, seeing no trace of the Guera anywhere, decided to stop searching.

Yainsu commented on this This was thanks to a friend who sent her a photo of a dog. in a WhatsApp message asking if he was “Guera”, whom he imagined for a moment that he would not see again due to the elapsed time.

“A friend sent me a Whatsapp message with a picture of my dog ​​asking me if this is my Guera. At first I doubted how long it took and how far she traveled, but we quickly left, took the car. and went to the colony that they told me and there she was on the street. At first she didn’t recognize me and was even afraid of me, but she let herself be hugged and not really understanding what was happening, I put her in the car and began to check her, “he said.

“The moment I saw her eyes I knew it was her and we checked her spots one by one, the scar from her spay and when she saw my mom she wagged her tail she spent more time with my mom than me,” she commented.

