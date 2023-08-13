They order a recall in Spain of two known medicines and ask not to use them

Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMP), under the Ministry of Health, ordered to withdraw out of several lots two known medicines Mainly used in hospitals because of the potential hazard to human health.

On the one hand, AEMPS ordered the withdrawal Atropine B. Brown 1 mg/ml, solution for injection, 100 ampoules of 1 ml (NR: 27535, CN: 635649), corresponds to batch 2112112, which expires on February 29, 2024.

The health agency also ordered the recall Scopolamine B. Brown 0.5 mg/ml, solution for injection, 100 x 1 ml ampoules (NR: 64566, CN: 608042), corresponds to lot 2210212, expiration date February 28, 2025.

The two drugs were manufactured by B. Braun Medical, SA, based in Ronda de los Olivares, Jaén.

AEMPS points out that the reason for the recall of these two products is due to a defect found during the “test of sterility”, because “it does not meet the requirements set out in the European Pharmacopoeia”.

The instructions for atropine indicate that the drug is used “as an adjuvant in the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome (irritable bowel syndrome, mucosal colitis and spastic colon)”.

As for scopolamine, the agency says it is used “as an anesthetic premedication to reduce excessive salivation and airway secretions.”

AEMPS classifies drug quality defects into three categories (1, 2 and 3). The first class corresponds to a very high risk, and the third class corresponds to a lower risk. In this case, this indicates that this is a defect of the second class, of moderate severity, but indicate that this quality defect does not pose a life-threatening risk to patients.

In addition to ordering the withdrawal from the market of all units distributed from the affected lot and their return to the laboratory through the usual channels, the agency calls on the autonomous communities to monitor this withdrawal.