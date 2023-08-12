They reward Talavera’s work on spondylitis.

Physicians from the Department of Orthopedic Surgery and Traumatology of the University Hospital of Nuestra Señora del Prado in Talavera de la Reina, part of the Health Service of Castile-La Mancha (SESCAM), received the second prize for an article on ankylosing spondylitis at the XXX Congress . Castilian-Manchega Society of Orthopedic Surgery and Traumatology (SCMCOT).

The work is called “Simultaneous fracture of the cervical and thoracolumbar spine in a patient with ankylosing spondylitis.” Two year evolution. It was prepared by Rocio Ruiz, a local traumatologist. And the head of the department of the spine of this service, Dr. Cristina Reguero.

The award-winning report concerns a patient with ankylosing spondylitis. Survivor of double vertebral, cervical and thoracolumbar fractures, which are not very common and with high morbidity and mortality. He underwent surgery, and two years after the operation, his condition was very satisfactory.

Dr. Reguero explained that “ankylosing spondylitis is an inflammatory disease that, over the course of its evolution, can lead to fusion of the vertebrae, which increases the stiffness of the spine and the risk of unstable fractures.” “There are several cases of double vertebral fractures in this type of patient described in the literature with such a favorable course as in our case,” he points out.

Appointment in Tomelloso

Recently, the XXX Congress of the Castile-La Mancha Society of Orthopedic Surgery and Traumatology was held in Tomelloso (Ciudad Real). It was attended by specialists in this specialty from all hospitals in Castile-La Mancha.