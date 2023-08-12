They take down a gang that was smuggling weapons across the missionary frontier.

Iguazu (Voice of Cataratas) After months of intense inter-provincial investigation, this Thursday, the National Gendarmerie, along with AFIP and ANMAC personnel, carried out a series of raids in four provinces where large quantities of weapons and ammunition were seized, which were smuggled into Brazil through the missionary border..

The investigation began in March in connection with the discovery of pistols and ammunition sent in four parcels, stolen by employees of the 6th regional investigation department of the North-Western Regional Customs Administration. Shipments were made from the town of Roque Saenz Peña in the Chaco to Bernardo de Yrigoyen, Misiones..

Thus, in accordance with the legal document issued by the Federal Court of First Instance No. 1 of the Presidency Roque Saenz Peña, Dr. Alcides Mianovich, yesterday the investigative units of the Gendarmerie registered 15 properties located in the provinces of Chaco, Misiones, Buenos Aires and Rio Negro.. Parcel destinations.

The troops managed to establish that the criminal group was dedicated to the collection and transfer across the national territory of weapons destined for the dry border in the north-east of the province of Misiones.geographical characteristics of which would facilitate the importation of goods into Brazil.

The main party involved is a person with reduced mobility who has connections with armories in the Chaco and Mar del Plata..

All of them were kidnapped 69 short and long guns, 306,724 ammunition, two compressed air, automatic reloaders, 10 telescopic sights, 9,381,470 Argentine pesos, $53,772, 18,720 reais, nine shotguns and 14 mobile phones..

In addition, uniformed officers seized 300 packs of cigarettes, 102 tires, 600 foreign products, four processors, storage devices and other items of interest to the case. Bye six citizens were arrested and four people were subdued due to.