They take over El Chacorta in Florida, Copan.

Compilation. As a result of various operations, the Anti-Maras and Organized Crime Police Department (DIPAMPCO) detained a subject last night accused of trafficking in military weapons.

The capture took place in the municipality of Florida, in the department of Copan, in the western part of the country.

The citizen was identified by the nickname “El Chacorta”, who allegedly acted independently.

Agents seized the man’s AM-15 rifle, FALLOUT-15 rifle, magazines, ammunition, and the vehicle he used to mobilize the weapons.

The alleged perpetrator is believed to have spent several months engaging in all sorts of illegal activities involving military weapons.

Everything that was confiscated by the authorities was sent to the police station, where several tests will be carried out to check if the weapon was used in criminal activities.

“El Chakorta” was prosecuted on charges of committing a crime related to the illegal possession of firearms prohibited from use.

Related note: In Jutiapa and La Ceiba, three men were captured with weapons and drugs.

They took over the aliases “Katy Perry” and “La Gorda” in San Lorenzo, Valle.

Police detained last Wednesday, August 9, the pseudonyms “Katy Perry” and “La Gorda”, believed to be members of Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13), in the department of Valle.

During various operations, the police detained them on suspicion of involvement in drug trafficking and membership in MS-13.

In the San Antonio area of ​​San Lorenzo, they captured the alias “Katy Perry”, 23, originally from Tegucigalpa and a resident of Choluteca.

On the other hand, in the El Centro area of ​​Nacaoma, they captured a 23-year-old girl nicknamed “La Gorda”, a resident of the same area.