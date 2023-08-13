They talk about Alzheimer’s to the elderly at Club de los Abuelos – El Sol de la Laguna.

Torreon, Coahuila. Integrated Family Development System (DIF) Torreon prepared for seniors participating in the Club de los Abuelos programtalk about early detection of memory impairment.

The event was organized in collaboration with Alzheimer’s Center La Laguna ACand 36 users of the day center “Club de los Abuelos”.

Claudia Marlene Martínez Valdes, CEO of DIF Torreón, explained that the information was presented last Friday between 10:00 and 11:00 to take advantage of the time. help for the elderly.

He emphasized that the theme was programmed with an association so that it could be passed to elderly people with sensitivity and human flair.

According to the La Laguna Alzheimer’s Center, it is a degenerative and progressive disease that affects the brain and it causes memory loss, makes it difficult to think and perform everyday tasks.

Among the warning signs that people with this condition may experience are memory loss, disorientation in time and placemood swings or placing items in inappropriate places.

In that day center For the human development of the elderly, various holistic care activities have been prepared, such as movement therapy, cognitive stimulation, nutrition, psychological therapy, workshops and daily classes in music, drawing, dancing, reading club, weaving and others.

On this occasion, this informative conversation was arranged so that they are aware of the importance of early detection memory diseases.

These types of actions are part of the City Administration’s health cross axis as it is a priority Mayor Roman Alberto Cepeda Gonzalez serves this segment of the population.

He Day center “Club de los Abuelos”, located at 747 Garcia Carrillo Street, Centro district. Opening hours from 08:00 to 15:00.