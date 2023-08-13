This is a complete table of diseases requiring permanent disability in 2023.

Work or work development is one of the most common human activities. Every person in society must work to earn income. So they get money to be able to live a full and happy life.

However, not everyone works, either because the person does not want or does not need it, or for another completely different reason. And unfortunately there is disease or accidents that make it impossible to develop the work. Thus, a permanent absolute disability may be requested.

This is a condition in which a person becomes completely disabled. That is, without the ability to perform any paid work activity due to severe and persistent illness or injury.

It is a social security and labor law term to describe the second most officially recognized degree of disability. It is surpassed only by the degree of great disability, when a person needs the help of another in his daily life.

In Spain, when a person is declared permanently incapacitated for work, he can receive pension for disability. Also other types of economic benefits to help cover your basic needs and medical expenses.

What kind of pension can I get?

According to the Social Security Service as of May 2019, there were 342,470 people in the country with this absolutely permanent disability. This important number of people receive a very interesting amount every month.

The bad taste of having this weightlessness is financially compensated in the best possible way. Actually the sum of this pension This is 100% of the regulatory framework, maximum.

In the case of insurance pensions, they have a maximum and a minimum amount. These amounts are set Government in general government budgets, so they can change every year.

To find out the exact amount, you need to take into account a number of conditions, such as age or the presence of a dependent spouse. Minimum monthly amounts range from around €743.30 to €966.20. The maximum is set in 2023 at the level of 3059.23 euros per month.

However, many people are wondering what disease what it might be charged for pension. Contrary to popular belief, the official list disease. However, we know of some who may be granted this permanent disability.

These are diseases for which you (probably) have a permanent disability

The following list represents disease for which you can get absolute permanent disability: achromatopsia, achondroplasia, agoraphobia, Alzheimer’s disease, atherosclerosis, heart disease, cancersenile dementia, ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis)…

As well as Crohn’s disease, lung disease, Raynaud’s disease, Paget’s disease, Pompe’s disease, ankylosing spondylitis, schizophrenia, fibromyalgia, pulmonary fibrosis, glaucoma, hearing loss…

Also included are chronic renal failure, chronic arterial ischemia, narcolepsy, neuropathy, morbid obesity, Parkinson’s disease, cerebral palsy, prosopagnosia, poliomyelitis, Takotsubo syndrome, Brugada syndrome, Meniere’s syndrome, Capgras syndrome, and Sjögren’s syndrome.

This list includes disease distributed as cancer or fibromyalgia (widespread musculoskeletal pain). Others are also considered “rare”, such as Takotsubo syndrome or Brugada syndrome.

To get it pension you need to go through a medical trial. This is necessary regardless of the disease and your degree of disability. The Disability Assessment Panel (EVI) has the final say.