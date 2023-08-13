This is an agreement whereby two Siamese influencers were intimate with their partner.

Lupita and Carmen they are two siamese twins popular on social media and now one of them is dating. This is his story.

Some Siamese twins who have become popular on TikTok have become a trend by revealing their secret of intimacy.

Carmen and Lupita are two Siamese sisters, 22 years old who broke it on social networks, mainly on tik tak. Although they were born in Mexico, both live in USAespecially in the state Connecticut. His Chinese social media account has over 3.5 million followers thanks to his hilarious sketches.

influencers they are connected at the trunk and share a common pelvis, reproductive system, and liver. Science shows that they parapaguan twins, brothers connected by pelvis and abdomen. Quite a strange case, as they make up 0.5% of cases worldwide. However, this does not stop them, and the agreement between them has recently become popular V social media.

How is the life of both girls?

Each has its own torso and two arms, but one leg. Carmen drives with her right hand and Lupita with her right. The first studies to be nurse veterinarian and lupita dreams of being comedy writer.

Carmen is currently dating a guy named Daniel. She met a young man through a dating app when she was 20 years old and eventually fell in love with him. Now the couple is ready to get engaged after two and a half years of relationship.

“I have never tried to hide the fact that I am a Siamese twin, which means that I have received a lot of messages from men with fetishes. I knew from the beginning that Daniel was different because he didn’t start by asking about my condition, she said. Carmen in the middle USA Today.

From Lupita’s side, she considers herself asexual. This means that people are not sexually attracted to anyone. Although this could bring a lot of trouble, it did not. “I want Carmen to calm down. I know it’s important to her,” he told the North American newspaper.

What is the agreement between them?

Both Siamese twins and Danielle get along great, in which they share various moments of insanity. “It’s funny because I go to bed later than Lupita, but when Daniel stays the night, I quickly fall asleep, and he does not sleep and talks to her,” admitted Carmen.

Despite the fact that both have a common uterus, the Siamese twins have shown that there are agreements between them. One of the most important rules is not to get intimate with your partner. Also, they can’t get pregnant because they have endometriosis (a disease in which the tissue that lines the uterus grows outside of it).