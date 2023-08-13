This is dancer Benjamin Millepied, husband of Natalie Portman, with whom he splits up after 11 years, two children together and infidelity with a 25-year-old girlfriend | People | Entertainment

After 11 years of marriage and two children together, Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied have decided to end their relationship. The couple was in crisis after the alleged infidelity of the actress’s husband came to light.

This is Camille Étienne, friend and colleague of Greta Thunberg: The 25-year-old activist is at the center of a scandal surrounding her alleged relationship with the husband of actress Natalie Portman

Natalie, 42, and Millepied, 46, met while filming Black Swan in 2010, where he was the choreographer and she was the star. The couple got married two years later.

They then changed their lives by becoming parents to Aleph, now 12 years old, and later their happiness was enhanced by the arrival of 6-year-old Amalia.

Who is Benjamin Millepied, Natalie Portman’s husband?

Benjamin is a famous French dancer and choreographer. He worked with the New York Ballet as a principal dancer for over 10 years and has also been recognized for his performances as a soloist.

Chris Hemsworth stopped eating meat to kiss Natalie Portman, a self-confessed vegan

According to the website Celebtrue Millepied, she showed a passion for dancing at a young age, and at the age of 13 she discovered a love for ballet.

Thanks to his great talent, he was able to collaborate with the most important ballet companies around the world, such as the American Ballet Theatre, Paris Opéra Ballet and the Mariinsky Ballet.

In 2011, she decided to end her dance career to devote herself entirely to creating choreography. In addition, he had the opportunity to direct several short films and collaborate with other artists.

The infidelity of Benjamin Millepied

In May of this year, the French magazine Voici published photos of Benjamin Millepied with activist Camille Étienne, a 25-year-old French woman identified as a friend of environmental activist Greta Thunberg.

Here’s Natalie Portman’s 10-Month Physical Training To Become ‘Mighty Thor’

A source consulted by Page Six revealed that Portman had become aware of her husband’s extramarital affair, but had not made the decision to divorce for the sake of their children. However, Us Weekly magazine reported on Tuesday, August 8 that the couple had finally split up.

“After news of their affair spread, they tried to work on their marriage but are now separated,” the source said.

Also, last Friday, August 4, their 11th anniversary, Natalie was seen without her wedding ring at an Angel City FC event in Sydney, Australia. (AND)

We recommend these novelties