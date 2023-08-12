This is how Nicki Minaj filters the title of one of the songs from his next album: For Faithful Followers Only – Music

Nicki Minaj changed the style of music with her number 1s like “Starships”. and after five years of waiting, the American singer confirmed to us at the beginning of the month that will put an end to this temporary pause in the premieres of his own projects. Pause, which has been active since 2018, with his album ‘What in‘. But that doesn’t mean we haven’t heard anything from Nicky over the years. Among other things, the biggest number 1 example that Nicky launched was his “single” with Karol G’.cob‘, a song that was a worldwide success and is currently 1.450 million views on YouTube.

Another example of how Nicky doesn’t need to release an album to stay on top is her song for the Barbie movie, which we’ll talk about later, or her addition to the Call of Duty video game saga.

His new album “Pink Friday 2”.

Less than 100 days left until Nika’s new musical project (November 17)Both fans and she are looking forward to the appearance of all the number 1s, which, as the translator assured, will revolutionize the industry. And on Twitter, the social media site the singer uses most, it was confirmed that the album will feature a song titled “Memories.”

Now that we know the release date, all we have to do is wait and the singer leaves honey on our lips with her social media. Now it’s a “pink” theme, so we can hear a preview of the studio album. As such, he will celebrate his almost 15-year career with a very special gift – an album with his unique style that helped him achieve so many triumphs in early 2010.”

Nicki Minaj and the Barbie Movie

Nicki Minaj’s news couldn’t be better. Joined the announcement of their new project his participation in the soundtrack to the film ‘Barbie’. The American was lucky enough to be part of the album, along with such top-level stars as Lizzo, Charlie XCX, Ava Max, Sam Smith… And take an “active” role in a feature film, as the songs from the soundtrack sound and are part of what is seen on the big screen.

In addition, a very important duty was assigned to the Starship interpreter, bring Aqua’s mythical “Barbie Girl” into the movie. This single was not going to be released, as the Danish singer and Mattel (the owner of the Barbie brand) had a very important legal dispute in the 90s, but Margot Robbie (who, in addition to being the main character, was also a producer) fought for so that this topic one way or another appeared. Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice were in charge ‘Barbie World” that we could hear in theaters. This adaptation of the song to modern urban rhythms was very well received by the public, and Aqua herself is even mentioned in the credits.

Audience wins for the Barbie movie also translate into numbers for the song. Video clip “Barbie World” on YouTube accumulates almost 50 million visitsand it does not look like this trend will slow down anytime soon.