This is how the semi-finals will play out; Messi is the favorite for the crown and Monterrey is raising his hand to the MX League.

league cup approaching the final stage, after an exciting quarter-final round, there are only four teams left to claim the title of champion, and one of them from MX league, Rayados from Monterrey.

Messi Inter Miami, in the semi-finals with authority





Inter Miami Lionel Messi They were the first to advance to the semi-finals of the tournament. league cup 4-0 rout Charlottea match in which the Argentine star scored eight goals and five annotated matches in the competition.

Inter Miami in the first semi-final will meet with Philadelphia Unioncurrent MLS runner-up who won White roosters of Querétaro (2-1) with Chris Donovan in the last minute.





Monterrey raises his hand to the MX League

After a resounding failure MX league V league cup, striped from Monterey This is the only Aztec team with a chance to win a two-sided tournament. box Fernando Ortiz He earned his ticket to the semi-finals with an impressive comeback LAFC (23).

Sergio Canales scores a penalty against LAFC. Alex Gallardo/LaPress

The north somersault was achieved using the notes of Spanish Sergio Canalesown goal Sergi Palencia and a goal on its last legs from Rogelio Funes Morithe club’s top scorer.

Rayados will look for a ticket to the final league cup due to Nashvillewho advanced to the semi-finals with a 5-0 win over Minnesota with goals from Shakella Moore, Teal Bunbury, Alex Muyle, Sam Surridge and Honey Mukhtar.





When and where to watch the semi-finals?

League Cup semi-final between Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami And Monterrey vs. Nashville will take place next Tuesday, August 15, the schedule has not yet been confirmed, and in the United States you can follow them on signal MLS Pass and Apple TV.