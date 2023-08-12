this is how ticket prices go up

Santiago – The popular Lollapalooza festival, created by American artist Perry Farrell, will return to Chile in March 2024 and, although the repertoire of singers and musical groups is unknown, already first tickets on sale.

The show, which will take place in the Bicentenario Cerrillos Park (one of the largest in Santiago), this time will consist of two areas known as the Beer Garden, which can only be entered by persons over 18 regardless of the type of ticket. bought . As in other cases, the festival will be held three days in a row: 15, 16 and 17 March next year.

How much have Lollapalooza Chile 2024 tickets increased?

Ticket prices have increased compared to the previous edition, which took place this year and the first sales of which began in 2022. Costs usually depend, among other things, on the stages at which tickets are purchased.

For the new version, the cheapest ticket, a three-day “general pass” purchased at the first stage of sales (Early Bird) and with discounts, costs 128,000 Chilean pesos ($148), which is 12.5% ​​more than the version released by in 2023.

Meanwhile, the regular price of the “Lolla Lounge pass” is $677,600 ($786), which is 9% more than the amount charged for the same ticket at this year’s festival, which featured Billie Eilish. Rosalia, Villano Antillano. , Drake and other artists.

In the case of one of the most expensive festival tickets in 2024, the acclaimed “Lolla Lounge Premium Pass,” the price rises to $924,000 ($1,072), a 9% increase over a ticket of the same type. , sold in the previous edition. Despite the increase in ticket prices, the first tickets (Early Bird, pre-sale 1 and 2 and others with discounts) were sold out in less than a day after going on sale.

At the same level of inflation?

Spending on concerts and other shows is not moving at the same pace as general inflation, which in Chile continues to slow down and move far away from peak August 2022 (0.6% per month and 14.1% per year).

only in July consumer price index (CPI) rose by 0.4% compared to the previous month and it remained at 6.5% year on year, continuing the trend of moderation that led the Central Bank of Chile (BCCh) to finally cut its benchmark interest rate by 100 basis points to 10.25%.