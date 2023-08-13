This is how you connect via LinkedIn

Employment oriented social network, LinkedIn, is an interesting meeting place for professionals from various sectors to exchange experiences or share job offers. However famous influencer Candice Gallagher (@candi.licius) it seems so found another tool.

His look for love led her to make a video go viral in which she provides use LinkedIn to date men that meet your requirements. The first thing it does is apply a filter to separate potential candidates by industry.

Gallagher is clear about this and has made it clear to all his fans: his favorites are doctors, lawyers and financiers. These statements, in addition to adding thousands of likes, encouraged his followers to comment showing their support or, in some cases, their outrage.

Much of this reaction stems from the fact that not everything is perfect for Gallagher, and he found the problem: “I can’t filter candidates by height.” Just use your imagination when looking at profile pictures in these cases.

What do Tiktok users think?

The influencer posted a video on Tiktok in which she explains in 25 seconds why you found LinkedIn to be the perfect dating site. It didn’t take long for thousands of his supporters to respond.

There is something for everyone. There are those who congratulate her on the idea, emphasizing that she can look for love wherever she wants and that, look, if LinkedIn gives her the ability to filter out those she is not interested in … go ahead.

Then comes the other side of the coin. Those who first disgust the one who chose this professional platform as a “dating app” (application for meetings) and then insist that they think it is in poor taste to post it on Tiktok.

Candice doesn’t care about these comments and not only has she posted the video, but she’s steadfast in what she’s doing.

love stories on social media

A few months ago, the story of a couple who met via Twitter (currently X) thanks to the sale of concert tickets hit the media. Upon meeting him, she fell in love with him, and neither short nor lazy wrote him privately urging him to stay. It was in Granada but there is more.

Argentine singer phyto paez He revealed in an interview that he met his wife through Facebook. Curiosity? She did not like the music composed by her future partner. It was all a coincidence.

On the other hand, the social network Instagram is more associated with interesting summer or romantic poses of couples with gossip about the crisis. This is evidenced by photos of Cristiano Ronaldo’s wife published from time to time, Georgina Rodriguezto dispel rumors of a crisis.