This is Pep Guardiola’s exclusive watch that everyone wants to buy.

Now is a good time Pep Guardiola. technician Manchester He got his first win after defeating Burnley in a very simple game for the English team. Now many are talking about a detail that only a few have seen: On one of his wrists, the Catalan had a very attractive watch, which was actually a luxurious piece of jewelry..







This signature watch Richard Mill This is a special edition model. Richard Mille 67-02the piece arrived directly from the United Arab Emirates.

If you look at the website, you can read a brief description: this is a watch for all occasions”,able to adapt to different sports disciplines“, for this reason it is worn by Pep Guardiola, but it is also a brand that we have seen on tennis players such as Rafael Nadal.

Now, if you think you can buy this watch, get ready to scratch your pocket: although the special edition is not officially sold, its cost is 228,000 pounds in the basic version, which is more than 260,000 euros.. Almost nothing!







Did you know that watches are increasingly becoming a symbol of class and luxury? For this reason, many people spend millions on these jewelry.