this is prevented with a good pelvic floor

Urinary incontinence is a condition that can impair the quality of life and mental health of patients suffering from it. However, this is a situation in which there are treatments that help change this situation, as well as forms of prevention.

It’s an involuntary loss urinewhich creates a social problem and hygienic the one who suffers from it. The condition mostly affects women, as it is estimated that 30 percent of them between the ages of 18 and 55 suffer from it. On the other hand, only 10% of men suffer from urinary incontinence, although its incidence increases after age 65.

urinary incontinence It can be divided into several types. In this sense stress urinary incontinence (SUI) is characterized urine leakage with effort such as sneezing, coughing, jumping or running. In the most severe cases, it can even happen while walking.

urine leakage under effort are due in 90 percent of cases to an exaggerated omission of the posterior wall urethra in effort This is usually caused by hypotension leg muscles pelvic floor. In some cases, it can also be due to insufficient closure urethra.

Another common case type is Urgent urinary incontinence (HHH), which arise at will urinate appears suddenly, and the subject has difficulty holding urine. In addition, situations Mixed urinary incontinence when there are both losses in the application of efforts, and due to urgency.

symptoms urgent urge to urinateincrease in frequency of urination or authority can be caused by a variety of causes, such as a urinary tract infection, prostatitisA hypotension belonging pelvic floorA hypertension some pelvic muscles (prepublic, internal shutter), A bladder hypertonicityor even uterine fibroids.

Prevent urinary incontinence and avoid infections, Sara Esparza, physiotherapist specializes in urogynecologyresponsible for rehabilitation pelvic floor V Polyclinic Guipuzcoavice president Spanish Society of Pelvic Perineologyand teacher urogynecology V Gimbernut University School and in Autonomous University of Barcelonaadvocates the importance of maintaining good muscle tone belonging pelvic floor.

“Weakened muscles pelvic floor and abdominal cavity are one of the main reasons urinary incontinenceTherefore, I suggest doing the exercises abdominal perineal tone as a means of prevention,” he says. physiotherapistwhich adds that “methods hypopressive proved to be an effective means of preventing this unpleasant symptom.

In terms of treatment, most cases of urinary incontinence can be resolved through rehabilitation. pelvic floorincluding holding perineal exercisesabdominal and postural, together with techniques physiotherapy such as electrical stimulation, biofeedbackradio frequency, shock waves or laser.

“In our rehabilitation department pelvic floor from Polyclinic Guipuzcoaan accurate diagnosis is made for each patient in order to offer an individual treatment using the most advanced methods: Biofeedback EMG, electrical stimulation, laser, indiba, shock waves, hypopressive techniquesetc. All this allows you to achieve optimal results in a limited number of sessions, usually six to ten, ”says the expert.

To prevent urinary incontinence, abdominal exertion, impact sports, alcohol, or stimulant drinks should be avoided.

Also to save urinary incontinence, abdominal stress, impact sports, alcohol or stimulant drinks should be avoided. In addition to exercise perineal contractionit is advisable to correct your posture, drink 1.5 liters of water a day, urinate every three hours and runs abdominoperineal assessments after pregnancy and childbirth.

SEXUAL HEALTH

urinary incontinence This may also pose a problem for the sexual health of patients. Many women suffer from pain in intercourse because they suffer from dryness or have difficulty reaching orgasm. In men, especially after 50 years, erectile dysfunction or premature ejaculation in young and older men is very common, ”explains the specialist.

For treatment sexual dysfunctionsfour or six rehabilitation sessions are usually enough for women who have pain in intercourse after birth. Moreover, there are devices home electrical stimulationfrom vibration or vaginal dilators with stenosis or closure of the vagina. Maintaining the hydration and elasticity of the vaginal walls will mean a better experience for your intercourse“, Add Sara Esparza.

For their part, the men should do the exercises crotch to better support erectile function. “In addition, we have devices that facilitate and support erection“, – concludes the expert.