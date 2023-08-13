This is the benefit of zucchini

MEXICO.- pumpkin, also called marrow or squash, is the fruit of the Cucurbita pepo plant, which belongs to the Cucurbitaceae family. This subspecies includes most varieties of gourds grown as edible fruits in temperate climates.

Its shape can vary, although its most common characteristic is an elongated or oval fruit with soft skin and greenish hues, but there are also round ones.

Zucchini is used mainly as a food, for which not only the fruits and their seeds are used, but also the flowers that are commonly found in Mexican cuisine, in typical snacks such as pumpkin flower quesadillas.

In traditional medicine, the use of seeds and fruits to treat skin diseases and stimulate appetite is very common.

Zucchini contains two antioxidants called lutein and zeaxanthin, which help prevent cataracts and are also believed to slow the progression of macular degeneration, according to the Federal Consumer Protection Attorney’s Office (Profeco).

Zucchini, also called zucchini, is a food rich in vitamins B6, B1, B2 and B3, which are involved in many bodily functions such as the formation of red blood cells, conversion food in energy, to regulate the function of certain enzymes and to strengthen the immune system.

Eating zucchini provides the body with minerals such as iron, manganese, and phosphorus, which are responsible for cell protection, hemoglobin production, and energy production.

It is a recommended food for those who are trying to lose weight or reduce their calorie intake, since about 90% of the composition of the pumpkin is water, so it contains few calories.

Pumpkin pulp contains mucus that protects the lining of the stomach. This gives it a laxative effect and also reduces the discomfort of digestive ailments such as gastritis, poor digestion and constipation.

It is a food rich in vitamins C and A, which act as antioxidants for the body, boosting the immune system, protecting the body from infections, and reducing the effects of free radicals.

Remember that it is best to eat it with the skin, as this part contains antioxidants and fiber. Add it to your diet and fill your body with its beneficial properties.