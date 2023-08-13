this is the best and worst bathroom look according to Eduardo Navarrete

Eduardo Navarrete returned to Yahora Sonsoles with his “ratingnet”, this time for analysis best pose of summer our celebrities who wear successful swimsuits during these months, and there are not so many others.

After analysis best and worst outfits From celebrities, it’s the turn of bikinis and swimwear for those enjoying a well-deserved break.

Celebrity Success

The first to wear a perfectly successful swimsuit was Maribel Verdu, who posed in an asymmetrical trikini in which she looks gorgeous. “You can tell he’s having a good time and it shows in his appearance,” the designer said.

In second place, lolita He again starred in a summer pose, like every year. The actress spectacularly posed on the beach in a beautiful bikini.

Finally, John Betancourtwho chose to face the heat by posing naked. “I see it and I get air,” said Eduardo Navarrete.

Worst bathroom looks

There are also celebrities who are not so successful in their summer swims. One Brooklyn Beckham, the son of David Beckham, who was seen in his underwear under a swimsuit. “It’s very old,” he assured.

Next Cute, one of our most famous influencers who is always up to date. And the last thing in a bathing suit is to wear a little fabric. “It can be favorable, but depending on how you wear it,” he said. And the fact is that this photo had a bad past for a young woman.

Finally, Cristiano Ronaldowhich, although very nice to see, but the costume is not the most successful.