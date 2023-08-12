This is the biggest thing Kate del Castillo has done and almost no one knows about it

Kate del Castillo during her performance in the play The way she spoke at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theater in 2019 in New York City (Source: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Audible).

Kate del Castillo has a special fondness for her “Teresa Mendoza” queen of the south because, according to him, it allowed him to break records in the United States by speaking his native language, Spanish. But for an actress who has also shone in Mexican telenovelas, starring in an English-language project on one of the country’s most recognized circuits is another achievement for which she would also like to be recognized.

Del Castillo refers to monologue The way she spokewho hosted her in the summer of 2019 in one of the theaters off Broadwayright on the outskirts of New York’s theater district, the legendary Minetta Lane Theatre, a scene with undisputed pedigree on the Big Apple stage.

The work of playwright Isaac López is based on dozens of interviews that the author himself conducted, trying to strengthen the voices of victims of femicide in one of the most dangerous cities for women: Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua.

Regarding the scenery, Kate says it was the biggest professional challenge she’s faced to date. “They were six weeks off Broadway, I was at Ancestral Theater in New York doing a monologue in which I played 14 characters entirely in English, talking about my country, about a very difficult subject that is Juárez’s deathshe tells César Millán on his podcast Better people, better planet.

Pink crosses with the words “Ni Una Más” placed in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua (Source: Jesús Alcázar AFP via Getty Images).

More than 30 years ago, talk began about the “dead women of Juárez”, the killings of women, mostly young, maquila workers, many of whom were raped, strangled and mutilated.

The number of homicides of women recorded from 1993 to December 2008 in the border town was 447, most of which were attributed to domestic violence related to misogyny and gender-based violence, recognized and documented in detail in the Inter-American Court of Human Rights v. Mexico for crimes made on eight young women found in a place called Campo algodonero.

Continue reading the story

“Every time I remember it, I get a sensation in my body because the energy is so strong. Imagine a death in Juárez that has been going on for decades without anyone knowing anything about it. For me, it was the biggest challenge,” he adds.

The topic is very difficult to explain. Drawing it for an Anglo-Saxon audience was more than that, says the actress. “I have suffered a lot, I have suffered a lot. I love theater, I have known theater since I was a child, not only with my dad, I played a lot of theater and gave me so much, I owe so much to theater and on this last occasion I suffered so much that I feel that no actor or an actress doesn’t have to go through so much suffering to get there,” he said.

In addition to giving voice to the testimonies of 14 women, Del Castillo had to voice everything in English, with the text undergoing many modifications during rehearsals. “For me, it was like being in a different language, it’s already different in my mind, English is not my native language, I know the language, but to remember everything … they changed my dialogue every day until the last day I released They changed the lyrics. “

The work, which was presented only in the United States, was a success few knew about, but it was well received. “I don’t think anyone even knows, but then I was nominated for three of the best awards on Broadway and that was for me … I think I started enjoying it in the fourth, fifth week, and there were six of them, so it was something very difficult, but an experience that will never go away,” said Millán.

“For me it is crucifixion: a queen of the south breaking records here in the United States spoken in my language and being in a Broadway play or off Broadway Even if it’s English, but talking about my country, that’s why I feel very happy and very honored woman.”

YOU MAY ALSO INTEREST | ON THE VIDEO

Mar de Regil is condemned for selling “poorly made” drawings for thousands of pesos