This is the imposing glass house of Roger Federer in Switzerland.

One of the best tennis players in the world turns 42 and spends his days with his family at his mansion in Zurich, his birthplace.

Last year, Roger Federer, the oldest player to reach the top of the rankings, retired from professional tennis, to which he devoted 24 years of his life. Today, one of the best tennis players of all time takes refuge in his home, located in Zurich, his homeland.

The 8 million euro house – he bought it for a million less – has so many windows that the world calls it a “glass house” from which you can appreciate the incredible view of the lake of the same name.

The three-story complex also has 500 square meters divided into two separate guest apartments, one of which is dedicated to the father of the tennis player.

In 2014, the tennis player, who holds the record for the most consecutive weeks in the rankings with 237 numbers, moved to a house in Wollerau, in the canton of Schwyz.

The house, with wooden floors, has a large terrace with large balconies and glass railings, equipped with a few chairs to enjoy the sunny days. In addition, the house has a glass dome over the living space.

Among the amenities enjoyed by the winner of eight Wimbledon tournaments with his wife and four children are a swimming pool, spa, first-class gym and underground garage.

What other qualities does Roger Federer have?

The winner of 20 Grand Slams owns more than one house in Switzerland and one more outside the country. In addition to his family residence, he decided to purchase another property in the Swiss town of Valbella, a ski resort and famous holiday destination. There he also has two adjoining chalets so that his parents can accompany him.

Other projects are under development, though still under construction: the tennis player owns a 16,000 square meter plot of land in Rapperswil-Jona, and it is estimated that the new mansion could cost more than 50 million euros once completed. Also, while he decides what to do with it, he has another piece of land in Herrliberg.

Federer does not always like the Swiss winter, so in 2012 he invested in other real estate outside the country, in Dubai. Since then, he can enjoy an apartment in the famous skyscraper “Le Reve” (“Dream” in French).

A year after retiring from tennis, it is clear that Roger Federer will be able to use his retirement as he deserves, having gone through 24 years of top-performing competition.