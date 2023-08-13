This mini-series, starring Amy Adams, is a story of crime and trauma in just eight chapters and can be seen on HBO Max.

Mysterious stories full of crime usually grab the attention of viewers, we have already told you about The Silent Lady on Netflix and Love and Death on HBO Max, two productions that They strive to keep the viewer in suspense. worrying to find out what else will happen.

Another series that stands out for its intricate plot and keeps the viewer in suspense. “Open Wounds” (“Sharp Objects”) miniseries of only eight chapters with Amy Adams as the main character, in which plays a lone reporter who must investigate the murder of a couple of teenagers. at the same time, he has to deal with his difficult family.

Dark plot, script twists and lead setting

It should be noted that the cast of the performance does an excellent job of interpreting all of its characters, because many senses of mystery and uncertainty revolve around them. But the small town setting steals the lead, because through the details it makes us suspect that this and only this place, despite its beauty, may harbor the darkest murder stories.

And at the same time as revealing the details of the plot, we also learn about the traumas that the main characters keep and which are designed to give Unexpected turn of events. This beat keeps the viewer intrigued enough to want to know what’s going to happen next and who’s going to do it.





Brilliant film adaptation of a no less mysterious novel

“Sharp Objects” really film adaptation of the novel letter of the same name written by Gillian Flynn and published in 2006, mostly positive reviews called it “poignantly effective and truly frightening”. For its part, 2018 premiered an HBO miniseries created by Marty Noxon and directed by Big Little Lies producer Jean-Marc Vallee.

The public and critics were also positively received, resulting in the series receiving 14 nominations in various awards, of which Amy Adams and Patricia Clarkson were the winners in four categories. The awards received corresponded to the categories Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress in a Miniseries.

Open Wounds is a mysterious series that keeps the viewer on their toes and tells a dark story in just eight chapters, terrifying enough to move you and interesting enough to keep you coming back for more. The series is currently only available on HBO Max at no extra cost and premium Prime Video channels.

More movies and series to watch

In film and television Hataka | This mini-series is less than three hours long and is one of the funniest Netflix gems from the creators of Black Mirror.

In film and television Hataka | This intriguing HBO Max series starring Elizabeth Olsen is based on a true crime story and comes in just seven chapters that you’re sure to love.

At Xataka Cinema and TV | Jackie Chan and John Cena’s new Mad Max-style super production is capturing the best movies in Mexico, and you can now see it on Netflix.