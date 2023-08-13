Three exotic destinations for Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard’s future is starting to take shape. Since he terminated his contract with Real Madrid on June 3, the Belgian has gone unnoticed in a market marked by high spending and rumors. How did you manage to confirm AS, the former merengue player will have several suggestions to return to shorts next season. and this time feel like a footballer again after more than three years of ostracism. However, At the moment, the future of the right-hander is analyzed in detail.

The three directions would have knocked hard on the door of the former Chelsea player. MLSstriving to become one of the most competitive leagues on the other side of the ocean, It would be one of the strongest applications for the Belgian.. Although at the time Hazard turned down Inter Miami’s offer, several teams in the competition became interested in the Belgian’s services. modest Vancouver WhitecapsThe “cautious” club across the border in Canada was one of the top bidders for him, now they would be joined by other teams looking to mitigate the “Messi effect”.

This summer, from South America, the choice of Brazil seems to have gained momentum. Botafogo would be the team that would move the player the most. Fogão’s owner, John Textor, has tried unsuccessfully to turn it on in the past. Sources close to the club claim that At the moment, the first proposals to bring the Belgian to the leader of Brasileirão would not slip through.. Eden’s other option would be to pack his bags for Saudi Arabia, although the team interested in his services has not been disclosed at this point.

Postpone Withdrawal

The man who was once considered one of the best players in the world continues to try to rediscover himself after a more than unsuccessful spell at Real Madrid. Sources close to the player confirm this. For now, Hazard would not think to hang up his boots, at least not in the short term, stating “there are a lot of opportunities at the moment” to keep playing.. Madrid did not hesitate to throw the house out of the window to use the Belgian, paying more than 100 million euros for his services in the summer of 2019. Hazard wants to be Hazard again.