Three of Europe’s top five competitions start the season this weekend – Diario El Ciudadano y la Región

The Premier League, La Liga in Spain and Ligue 1 in France, three of Europe’s five major competitions, will start the season this weekend, preceded by a transfer market that will have more impact on departures than signings, estimated at around 500 transactions for one season. the figure is close to 3600 million euros.

For the first time in his professional career, Lionel Messi, the world’s greatest football star, will not be promoted to the big leagues. Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, Uruguayan Edinson Cavani and others.

The bleeding of stars could be extended by the Brazilian Neymar, who will not count at Paris Saint-Germain and has offers from Arab football, which, along with MLS in the US, has established itself as a destination for Ball 5 celebrity.

England

Manchester City, the protagonist of last season’s treble, has focused its unification policy on bolstering its defensive structure in the face of an abundance of midfield attackers that include Erling Haaland, Julián Alvarez, Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish and Kevin DeBrain.

The current Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup winner has made his biggest investment yet in Red Bull Leipzig’s Josko Guardiola, a center marker for whom he paid 100 million. The 21-year-old Croatian has become the most expensive defender in football history with an outstanding performance at the World Cup in Qatar.

City have also added compatriot Mateo Kovacic, a midfielder who strikes a balance with a past at Inter, Real Madrid and Chelsea, who will take the place of Germany’s Ilkay Gündoga (Barcelona) with superior performance the previous season.

Arsenal have become the most expensive player on the market, paying £122m for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice. He also gave 70 million to German striker Kai Havertz, who closed his cycle at Chelsea.

The Blues, led by Argentina’s Mauricio Pochettino, made more noise with landslides than new faces. Also gone are Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Marseille), Christian Pulisic (Milan), David Fofana (Union Berlin), Cesar Azpilicueta (Atletico Madrid), Mason Mount (Manchester United), Ruben Loftus- Cheek (Milan), Edouard Mendy (Al Ahli), Kalidou Koulibaly (Al Hilal) and N’Golo Kante (Al Ittihad).

Liverpool made a big bet on the Argentine Alexis Mac Allister and produced historical figures (Fabinho, Jordan Herderson, Roberto Firminho, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain); Tottenham hired former center Alejo Velis and he will no longer have his captain and main figure Harry Kane, while United resumed scoring with Andre Onan (Inter) in place of Spaniard David De Gea, who finished 12- summer period.

Spain

Unlike previous years, Real Madrid have not taken center stage in other transfer markets, although they could fulfill their historic role if they were able to hasten the arrival of Paris Saint-Germain conflicted Kylian Mbappé to replace Karine Benzema .

So far, the White House has introduced the young Briton Jude Bellingham (103 million) and other earthly reinforcements such as Fran Garcia, Josela and the Turk Arda Güler. Another “bomb” could have exploded in goal to fill the vacancy due to the recent serious injury of the Belgian Thibaut Courtois.

The Barcelona champion has sacked two of the last greats of the Messi era (Busquets and Alba), added the German Gundogan, a flexible midfielder with notable experience at City, and selected Atlético Paranaense striker Victor Roque (18), the new gems of Brazilian football.

Atlético Madrid are focusing their illusions on the collective value that distinguishes Diego Simeone’s teams as the market has left little news other than the arrival of winger Cesar Azpillicueta and the return of Portuguese Joao Felix from Chelsea.

France

Qatari Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the president of Paris Saint-Germain, has decided on a major revamp of the club’s football project after being disappointed that he did not qualify for the Champions League with the golden trio (Messi-Mbappe-Neymar).

The captain of the Argentina national team was the first to say goodbye on his own initiative, followed by the Spaniard Sergio Ramos, and at the beginning of the pre-season a conflict broke out with Mbappe, who was suspended from the squad for refusing to renew. his contract runs until June 2024. The situation with Qatar’s 2022 scorer seems irreversible, as does the Brazilian Neymar, who will not be counted by new DT Luis Enrique.

The Qatari scissors also reach Italy’s Marco Verrati and world-famous players back from loan (Leandro Paredes, Georginio Wijnaldum and Julian Draxler). As the main new faces, the capital’s club represents the Portuguese Gonzalo Ramos (Benfica), the Frenchman Lucas Hernandez (Bavaria), the Spaniard Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) and the Uruguayan Manuel Ugarte (Sporting).

Marseille’s Olympique, their historic rival for the Ligue 1 crown, has been reinforced by Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield), Ismaila Sarr (Watford), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Chelsea), Renan Lodi (Atletico Madrid) , Jeffrey Kondogbia (Athletic). and Ruslan Malinovsky (Atalanta).

Italy

After the Premier League, most money has been spent on signings in Serie A, mostly from Juventus, Inter and Milan, who are looking to oust Napoli as last season’s Scudetto winners.

Vecchia Signora bet 60 million on the acquisition of Moise Kean (Everton) and Manuel Locatelli (Sassuolo); Inter signed Swiss goalkeeper Jan Sommer (Bayern), Colombian Juan Cuadrado (free from Juventus) and Frenchman Marcus Thuram (Borussia Mönchengladbach); while Milan added Argentinian Luca Romero, American Pulisic and Briton Ruben Loftus-Cheek as major firsts.

Napoli, now managed by France’s Rudi Garcia, have focused on capitalizing on their squad with strikers like Giovanni Simeone and Giacomo Raspadori on loan last season.

Calcio has a start date of August 18th.

Germany

Pending official confirmation, Bayern Munich are on track to blow the bomb on the European market if they complete the inclusion of centre-forward and England captain Harry Kane, who already has an agreement with Tottenham Hotspur.

The 30-year-old striker has a contract with Spurs until June next year and must decide whether to accept a planned transfer worth close to 100 million euros. Kane is the London club’s all-time leading scorer with 280 goals in 435 games.

At the moment, Bayern – the winner of the last 11 leagues in their country – have been strengthened by Kim Min-Je (Napoli), Rafael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) and Konrad Laimer (Leipzig) and got rid of such figures as Sommer (Inter) ), Mane (Al-Nasr), Joao Cancelo (Manchester City) and Lucas Hernandez (PSG).

Their main threat, Borussia Dortmund, was weaker than last season following Bellingham’s departure to Real Madrid.

The Bundesliga will take effect on 18 August.