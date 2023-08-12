Three pending updates in “A” and one pending update in “B”

Football category “A” will be played from 14:00, three games must be completed before the 20th. Deportivo Sarmiento, capable of climbing to the second step of the table, will receive Laprida. Deportivo Portugues will play Rada Tilly and Florentino Ameghino will play Petrokimika at the Laprida pitch. Meanwhile, Oeste Juniors and Ciutadella will play the game that was postponed in the promotion category.

As Jorge Newbery has already become the champion of the first tournament of the season, Apertura aims to complete the match and then play the last two matches.

In this small segment that has yet to be completed, the goal of a large part of the main characters is to improve their final position, especially those who fought at the end of the table.

This is the case with Laprida, who is going through a negative streak, finishing in penultimate place (along with Ameghino) and trying to start rebuilding in this last stretch of the championship.

The situation is not easy because they have to visit Deportivo Sarmiento, who have a great campaign, and if they win this afternoon at their stadium, they will move up to the second step of the table.

Deportivo Portugues and Rada Tilly are in the middle of the table. Today’s game is like a magnet for further confirmation of the task in this first competition, so as not to create problems in the second part of the year.

Florentino Ameghino will host Petrokimika at the Laprida stadium. CAFA needs units to get out of the bottom, and purslane, in case of victory, may be in the top four.

Program

Category A”

First division: 14:00. Reservation: 12.00.

Deportivo Sarmiento vs. Laprida: Marcelo Ugarte, M. Ortiz and L. Fimiani.

Portuguese Sports vs. Rada Tilly: Claudio Muñoz, J. Quintana and C. Motto.

Florentino Ameghino vs. Petrochemicals: Guillermo Diaz, J. Sarmiento and D. Sosa. (without visitors).

promotion procrastinator

Starting at 14:00, Oeste Juniors and Ciudadela will play the game that was postponed in the promotion category. The Talleres Juniors field will become a settlement. Daniel Cordero will be the main referee.

Since tomorrow will be the electoral act of the simultaneous and mandatory open primaries (PASO), from the Football League Executive Committee, the activity was scheduled only for Saturday.

The climb was originally scheduled to be played in its entirety on Day 20, but due to a lack of referees, only one postponed game had to be scheduled.

It will be located between the West and Ciutadella, where the Talleres Juniors field will be located.

Program

Category “B”

First division: 14:00. Reservation: 12.00.

West Jr. vs. Citadel: Daniel Cordero, C. Ortiz and G. Harpa.

Disciplinary Court

Below are the resolutions adopted at the Football League Disciplinary Tribunal meeting last Thursday:

One game: Nicolas Aguirre (Ameghino), Maximiliano Lizarraga (Ameghino), Enzo Quesada (CAI), Maximiliano Cumbes (Sarmiento), Nicolas Maldonado (Stella Maris), Hugo Videla (Saavedra), Kevin Lemus (Roca), Jorge Barrera (Rada) ). Tilly), Leandro Barria (San Martin), Miguel Silva (Workshops), Thiago Rifo (Huracan), Nicholas Jones (Laprida), Juan Pallalef (Stella Maris), Pablo Riffo (Portuguese), Kevin Centurion (Petrochemistry), Ezequiel Llanquin (San Martin), Lucas Sobarso (Argentina Tiara), Alexis Rodriguez (Federal Shooting), Carlos Perez (Federal Shooting), Marcos Rivadeneira (P. Palazzo), Gonzalo Paez (Laprida) and Facundo Rojas (Huracan).

Two parties: Diego Ramirez (New Generation), Agustín Quevedo (Ferro).