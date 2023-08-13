Three years in prison for a nurse who reviewed the medical records of her ex-boyfriend and his partner over 300 times.

Police car at the gates of the Provincial Court of Pontevedra. (Gustavo de la Paz / Europa Press)

The Provincial Court of Pontevedra has sentenced to three years and ten months in prison a nurse from the Galician Health Service (Sergas) who read the medical history of both her ex-partner and her sentimental partner more than 300 times without permission. The events took place between January 17, 2016 and October 17, 2019, according to a statement from the judiciary.

The woman, who was also sentenced to pay 6,000 euros in damages to each of the victims, has already paid 12,000 euros, which worked as a mitigation of the sentence.

The court found her guilty of two continuous crimes of disclosure of secrets, while acquitting her in the case of disclosure of secrets, in which she was accused by private prosecution. for reviewing his daughter’s medical records over 130 times. Even though the provincial court of Pontevedra did not inform the father of this, it does not consider it a crime, since by doing so he exercised parental rights and custody of his daughter when she was a minor.

The verdict emphasizes that the nurse was guided “in every access” by the desire to “intrude into the most personal and intimate sphere” of the victims, as well as learn about facts or circumstances related to your health condition, treatment, pharmacological prescriptions, medical care, diagnostic tests and other data relating to his health, which have never previously been communicated to him by his former partner or his partner and without their knowledge.

Justice also disabled the nurse for nine years and banned her from approaching the victims’ home for three years.

