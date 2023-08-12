Tim Burton Day 2023 is the event that will turn Rome into a gothic scene

Featured photo: Tim Burton official

Tim Burton Day is a tribute to all the films of one of the great creators of the 20th century.

There are probably few cities in the world that have such a sweet obsession with Tim Burton, to the point of throwing a memorial day like at CDMX. will be celebrated in CDMX every October 1st. The date is chosen to start the autumn tradition of the dead and turn the capital into a Halloween city.

It will happen in Rome and There will be costume contests, photo spots and more. That’s because there are a lot of Chilangos who love Burton and we see him as a film industry benchmark who gives us new horror, fantasy and gothic adventures in every project.

The 64-year-old California director continues to make memorable films that regularly top the charts and fill everyone with charm, such as Young Scissorhands; corpse of the bride; Alice in Wonderland? and “Merlin” starring Jenna Ortega.

By the way, he is already working on the second part of Merlin’s daughter, along with the second part of “Beetlejuice”; a film that is over 25 years old since its premiere and will return with the original cast as Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder they boarded a boat with young Jenna Ortega.

But when it happens CDMX Celebrates Tim Burton Day with many trivia, collectibles bazaar and many other surprises. During the event, you will feel like you are in the director’s film thanks to music and locations inspired by his universe.

As we have already suggested, you will also have costume contests, photo spots and of course a lot of collectibles for the whole director. If you’d like to enter the Tim Burton costume contest at CDMX, here we remind you of some of the movies he’s been featured in so you can get inspired:

Jack’s Weird World (1993)

Planet of the Apes (2001)

Alice in Wonderland (2010)

Big Fish (2003)

Young Scissorhands (1990)

Beetlejuice (1988)

Miss Peregrine and the Peculiar Children (2016)

Frankenweenie (2012)

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Sweeney Todd, Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

Batman (1989)

Tim Burton Day 2023

Where: lions club; Ures 13, Roma Sur, CDMX.

When: Sunday, October 1, from 11:00 to 18:00.

How many: $50