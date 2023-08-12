Timbaland, Justin Timberlake and Nelly Furtado are back with a new collaboration | Music

Timbaland. Justin Timberlake. Nelly Furtado. 3 names that made us really like music in the early 2000s and had great chemistry when they worked together. The proof is Give Me It, a song that even today is going viral on networks like TikTok. Soon this great song may have continuity.

The manufacturer revealed this through his social networks. In the first publication, he showed a photo of the three heroes in a recording studio, even though the Canadian was conducting a video call. And just a few days later he died first teaser just a few seconds in which the voice of the vocalist on the base can be clearly heard, and the voice of Tim Mosley himself, his real name.

Now everyone is wondering, aside from the title and release date of this song, which album will be the same. Because there is a triple chance that one of them will release a new album.

For now, the most accepted theory is that this triple collaboration will become the flagship of Justin Timberlake’s new album in a few days (weeks at most). The singer worked with Timbaland as a producer on his album, and this hit may be his first single.

The song may be part of Nelly Furtado’s next project, but it’s not intended to be her return. The last time we could admire Nelly Furtado on stage was in October 2017, when she gave the last concert of her The Ride tour in Switzerland. After this show, news about the singer was scarce, as she stayed away from the media. Until last summer, we saw her singing along with Drake at a popular music event in Canada.

This was the previous step to a comeback produced by producer Dom Dolla. Eat the man could be the first song on a future studio album, seventh in his career, although at the moment there is not much information about him.

Justin Timberlake’s new album

As we said, Justin Timberlake’s new album is a reality. And we don’t say it, but it was his own producer who announced it without a word from the soloist: “We just finished it and everything sounds great. Now it’s really up to him how and when he imagines he’ll come out, but it’s over and it’s coming“.

Hearing this announcement, it seems that we are back on track Future Sex / Lovesounds and we move away from forest manhis last project to date published in 2018. 5 years of record silence that may end soon.

“The album is like “FutureSex/LoveSounds”, but it’s not too heavy, it just gives you what you expect from us. Music is a young sport. Of course we’ve both seen a lot in life, but you have to get 13 you know? We had songs that were maybe too complicated, so we said we wanted them to be like the second part of “FutureSex…”. So we made songs to go along with that,” Timbaland announced in an interview with Variety.