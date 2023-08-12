“Today I would have five billion”





Magic Johnson was one of the best NBA basketball players of all time. His amazing varsity in the 1970s made him the most wanted player in the 1979 draft, and the Los Angeles Lakers were responsible for picking him first to start a story that ended in the mid-1990s with five championship rings. and a California franchise legend that still excites its fans. Such a career allowed the 63-year-old to amass a fortune in his bank account, but unbelievably, when he was still a young hopeful, he missed out on the best deal of his life.

To understand the situation, one has to go back to the late 1970s, when the Magic was still known by his real name, Erving, and bragged at every University of Michigan game. As a clear candidate for the number one draft pick he would eventually achieve, he was showered with offers of support as he began his professional career. And then he made a mistake, which he regrets for the rest of his life.

“Well, I recently won a (collegiate) national championship against Larry Bird and three companies came. Converse, Adidas and Nike. Nike has only been a year or two since its inception. So Converse offered me more money. When you grow up poor, you will take the money. Then Pgil Knight (CEO of Nike) came along and told me: “Hey, I can’t offer you the same money as them, but I can offer you shares,” Magic recalls.

At the time, the American company was new to the market and it would take a few more years for it to explode, as it did when it managed to shut down Michael Jordan in 1984. That is why the firm could not afford to offer million dollar contracts. , but Johnson was given the opportunity to accept the shares. “I didn’t know anything about it!” And my family is also not from a rich family. That’s what sometimes hurts us when you don’t have money, you don’t know… At the time, I didn’t even know what stocks were. Therefore, I refused to act,” he complained. When asked how much these shares would be worth today, he stunned everyone: “Five billion dollars,” he said.

Obviously, the anecdote takes on a funny twist, and Magic remembers it with humor, since, fortunately, his career was full of successes and problems with money, which he has not had since. Except, Johnson owns a minority stake in Major League Baseball’s Los Angeles Dodgers; Los Angeles FC of the MLS and Los Angeles Sparks of the WNBA. It is worth mentioning that years later, Michael Jordan signed a contract with Nike in which he included a lifetime share in the profits of the Jordan brand, which exponentially increased his fortune.