Today is International Left-Handed Day.

He International left hand day It is a holiday that is celebrated every year on August 13, a date set by International Left Handers Club (International Left-handers Club), the date of which was set from August 13, 1992.

The goal is to raise awareness and help reduce the difficulties faced by people who use their left hand to operate in a society where the vast majority are right-handed, as some left-handers are discriminated against and even persecuted because of this difference.

Left-handers are present throughout the world, and approximately 8 and 13% of the world’s population are left-handed. Lefty is a minority phenotype of the human species. The phenomenon is more common in men than in women, since there are more left-handed men (13%) than women (9%).

It is believed that the number of lefties in the world would have increased were it not for cultural pressure. Many left-handers write with their right hand from a young age, forced by social pressure during their apprenticeship, but they give themselves away when they use their left hand or foot for other activities.

Some famous left-handers, for example: Ned Flanders, Jim Carrey, Rafael Nadal, Angelina Jolie, Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Roberts, Marilyn Monroe, Barack Obama, Charlie Chaplin, Paul McCartney, Pele, David Cameron, Teresa of Calcutta, Lady Gaga, Kurt Cobain, Justin Bieber, Bill Gates, Nicole Kidman, Bob Dylan, Leonardo da Vinci, Nicole Kidman, Albert Einstein, Beethoven and Jimi Hendrix.