“Today, the size of a normal woman who cares for children and does shopping matters. We never saw Ava Gardner leave the supermarket…» | Vanity Fair

It also takes some intuition to know how to go from metro independent of Cleopatra’s asterixAlain Chabat (14.5 million viewers in 2002), Francis Ford Coppola cameras (Dracula by Bram Stoker1992), the Fonkino brothers (fantasies2021) already a legendary episode of the series call my agentNot to mention the offers that are piling up that she can afford to reject or put off. It takes a certain recklessness to throw yourself with Vincent Cassel into an explosive project that was Irreversible. “A film that is impossible to make today,” explains Gaspard Noe. “On set, her accent bothered me. For me, it was exactly the dimension that I loved. And then his father and his cousin from Italy came to Cannes. They may have been worried about the scandal, but I swear that the father was so proud of his daughter…”

As the pet cat rubs her back against the legs of the kitchen table, the actress returns to Maria Callas: Letters and Memoirs, an adventure that has taken her from the Chatelet and Marigny theaters to the Monaco opera, to the foot of the Acropolis and to the coast. Bosphorus passing through Rome and Venice. “Those three years with this work on Callas have made me more aware of a time when women, their careers and the proposals that were made to them, were associated primarily with biological age, in which everything often stopped at 40 years old. Playing a character who disappeared at the age of 53 is definitely a touching experience. calla race

it even came to an end eight years ago. “Here is a woman who gave all her youth to work, and then all her work to the man she loved. It’s about insane honesty and all the restrictions placed on women, even when they refused to stay at home. And finally: the price that will have to be paid for it. To bring about the death of Maria Callas, Monica Bellucci looks at you with her dark eyes. It has an Italian word: crepacuore. Broken heart; broken heart.

“Do you know what kind of heart you must have in order to die a death?” crepacuore?

– Fragile heart?

“No, you need a sincere heart. And this is Callas: a diva with a real heart.

However, Bellucci is not nostalgic. In an industry of constant upheaval, he moves with a very sincere and reassuring calmness, which is one of the keys to his success. “She is confident in herself, in her choices, in the movements of her body,” confirms Paolo Roversi. Of course, he likes small screen cinemas like Escurial in Paris and Quentin Tarantino in the US. Netflix? Like Blondeadaptation of Joyce Carol Oates’ novel about Marilyn Monroe, or AthenaGreek tragedy by Romain Gavras, set against the backdrop of burning suburbs. instagram? “Great tool to make yourself known to a new generation of actors,” says the actress, who leaves the task of revealing her personas – never anything personal – to her five million followers in the hands of her agency and protecting them with nails and nails. teeth, the debut of his eldest daughter Virgo. Speaking of “invincibles”, “those daughters and sons” who follow in the footsteps of their parents, her answer is loud: “My daughters have an artistic flair. I’m glad my upbringing inspires you. What will happen to them is different. They will pave their way, in a different way.”