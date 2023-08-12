Today’s matches, August 12, schedule and where to watch on TV in the USA and Mexico

This Saturday, August 12, two matches corresponding to FIFA World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023in which the group stage and 1/8 finals have already ended, and now eight teams have reached the quarterfinals, but only four will go further along.

The quarter-finals kicked off on Thursday, and the teams that passed will get a place in the semi-finals, while the losers will pack their bags to say goodbye to the first. world. The brightest part of this type of competition has already been implemented.







Australia vs France

The teams that open the first game on Saturday will be Australia vs France in that Brisbane Stadiumwhich will take place at 3 a.m. (US Eastern Time).

The Australians came out first in Group B with six points: beat Ireland 1-0, then lost 3-2 with Nigeria and they beat China for 4-0. And in the 1/8 finals they were eliminated Denmark for 2-0.

Although the French finished first in Group F with seven points, on their first date they tied with Jamaicathen they beat 2-1 in Brazil and smashed 6-3 on the third date against Panamato then exclude in eighths before Morocco for 4-0.







England vs Colombia

Finally you match between England vs Colombia will play at 6:30 am at el Stadium Australia. The Englishman managed to keep the top spot in Group D with nine points, they come to this stage with three wins (1-0 against Haiti1-0 in Denmark and crushed China 6-1) and with a goalless draw against Nigeria.

Besides, The Colombians managed to come out on top in Group H with six points: they beat 2-0 against South Koreathey won 2-1 Germany and they fell 1-0 with Morocco. In the 1/8 finals they defeated Jamaica for 1-0.







TV channels from the USA and Mexico, which will host the games this Saturday, August 12:

• UNIVERSE (USA).

• Telemundo (USA).

• Fox Sports 1 (USA).

• Sports application FOX (USA).

• FOX Network (USA).

• Foxsports.com (USA).

• Peacock (USA).

• UNIVERSE NOW (USA).

• ViX (Mexico).

• TUDN (Mexico).

• Live TUDN (Mexico).

Paul Planas




