Tom Brady applauds Erling Haaland after being scolded on camera by Pep Guardiola

Tom Brady took to social media on Friday to share a video Erling Haaland scoring his second goal of the day for Manchester City against Burnley V Premier League.

Despite the double, head coach Pep Guardiola he still scolded him live and then took it out on the operator.

Former defender NFL is now a minority owner Birmingham City, a second tier club in England, and is happy that he won’t have to face an elite striker anytime soon. .

“I’m glad Erling Haaland is not on the schedule yet,” Brady tweeted.

Haaland led Manchester City 2-0 at half-time, but Guardiola still looked heated with his player, yelling at him to the camera.

Guardiola’s fury against Haaland was seen by millions of spectators who also witnessed the technician slightly pushing the cameraman away.

I’m relieved I don’t see @ErlingHaaland still on schedule pic.twitter.com/dp5jatCPk6 ? Tom Brady (@TomBrady) August 11, 2023

Manchester City win easily

Haaland scored in the 4th and 36th minutes, a quality double in the team’s first season that didn’t end there.

Rodrihe scored the third goal in the 75th minute to seal the City’s 3–0 victory over Burnley.

He Manchester He’s finishing a treble-winning season and already looks worthy of being champion again.

Birmingham is playing Leeds United on Saturday morning, and Brady is expected to appear at a game this season.