Tom Brady is driving the internet crazy with a tender photo with his daughter at a BLACKPINK concert

quarterback Tampa Bay Buccaneers And New England Patriots, Tom Bradywent viral due to his concert attendance BLACKPINK in New Jersey with their daughters.

Photo of Tom Brady that went viral

He GOAT and seven times winner Super Bowl aroused the attention of the concert goers, who did not miss the opportunity to capture the moment with the help of video and photos.

In fact, one of the images went viral for a tender moment. Brady along with his daughters causes endless comments from Internet users.







“This is the most “dad taking his daughter and friends to a concert” photo ever taken,” he wrote. Bradyalong with a photo at the concert that he retweeted.

Tom Brady enjoying retirement after 23 seasons NFL. It should be remembered that a few weeks ago he announced that he had become a minority partner Birmingham City second division of English football.





Tom Brady opens up about his biggest mistake of his life

Tom Brady had a brilliant career in NFL and very rarely did he make mistakes on the field; However, in his life there could be one, but the former defender New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Pirates did not recognize him.

In a video that is circulating on social networks and shared by the account Twitter Overtimethe fan was surprised Tom Brady.

The fanatic filmed on the street and met Tom Brady, so he did not hesitate to ask him what was his biggest mistake in life.





“I have asked Tom Bradywhat was your biggest mistake,” said a fan, to which Tom Brady replied, “Good question. I don’t know if this is really a bug.

Definitely, Tom Brady He had a fantastic run on NFL, so there were never many bugs to mention; however, it can be said that, perhaps not having ended the perfect 2007 season with New England Patriots could be a big mistake for a former quarterback.

Off the field can tell when he lost $30 million on crypto with FTX.