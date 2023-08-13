Tom Brady said he was present at the stadium in Birmingham during his first championship win.

American NFL star Tom Brady was present at St Andrews Stadium this Saturday to watch Birmingham City’s goalless win from the stage. at Leeds United.

In addition, Brady appeared at The Roost, a pub next to the stadium, where he greeted and shared with many Birmingham fans in his first home game as a minority owner of an English football team.

A few hours earlier, Brady had posted on Xformerly known as Twitter: “Guys, do you have any plans before the start? See you in St. Andrews”.

Lukas Yutkiewicz showed all the composure of a global superstar by scoring a goal from stoppage time to win the game against Leeds.

The course of the game showed that Leeds United, also owned by the Americans, was going to endure a goalless draw at St. Andrews.

However, in the 90th minute, Birmingham won with a Daniel James penalty on Ethan Laird.and veteran Yutkevich, who entered the field just two minutes earlier, converted the maximum penalty.

Birmingham shareholder Brady

Last week, Birmingham City, the EFL side, announced that Tom Brady had “become a minority owner” of the club.

“Tom Brady, seven-time Super Bowl champion and businessman, has partnered with Knighthead Capital Management to become a minority owner of Birmingham City Ltd.”shared “The Blues” on his social networks.

Birmingham City expects Tom Brady to: “Apply his extensive experience and leadership knowledge across the club’s various components, including working alongside the Sports Science Department to advise on health, nutrition, wellness and recovery systems and programs. In addition, Brady will work closely with the Board of Directors and the management team on global marketing and identifying new business partnership opportunities for the Club.”

Keep reading: