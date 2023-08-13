Top most watched movies on Netflix USA

In such a fast-paced world, choosing what to watch has become a daunting task. (Information)

For Movie lovers It has never been easier to have access to a wide catalog of films than it is now, after the advent of streaming platforms such as Netflix, although this implies a disadvantage: among such a variety of titles and genres that characterize the new millennium, it is not easy to find the next production to enjoy. .

However, given these new challenges, Netflix offers its subscribers list of his most popular filmsit’s easier to choose what to watch.

Different genres, all with exciting stories to spend many hours in front of the screen instead of wondering how to download videos from Facebook, these are the most popular productions to watch these days. Netflix USA:

1. Hidden kick

Two war veterans are tasked with escorting a group of civilians along the so-called “highway of death” in Baghdad, Iraq, to ​​safely reach the “Green Zone,” a protected area.

2. Happiness for Beginners

A year after their divorce, thirty-two-year-old Helen Carpenter lets her annoying brother, ten years her junior, talk her into signing up for a wilderness survival course.

3 Miraculous: Ladybug Adventures Movie

The superheroine who won the hearts of millions of fans around the world comes to the cinema for the first time. Ladybug will have to join forces with Chat Noir, a charismatic and outspoken masked vigilante, to take on the supervillains that threaten to destroy Paris.

4. Poisoning: The Dirty Truth About Your Food

5. The Jesus Revolution

A true story of a national spiritual awakening in the early 1970s and its origins in the hippie community of Southern California.

6. Doom

Darren, a successful sports agent and married man, finds himself in a world of nightmares when he is manipulated by a detective with whom he had a passionate night. The question is, how far are you willing to go to save your marriage from the mistake you made?

7. Paradise Hills

Paradise Hills is a luxurious boarding school where wealthy families send their daughters to be trained and nurtured to become perfect women. Uma (Emma Roberts) goes there and soon discovers that the residence hides a terrible secret.

8. Soul Catcher

A military contractor tasked with acquiring a weapon that turns people into brutal killers seeks revenge when his brother falls victim to the device.

9. Go with it

Danny Maccabee is a plastic surgeon who always pretends to be married so as not to mess with any woman. But one day he meets the stunning Palmer, a young woman with whom he wants something more serious. The problem is, when Palmer discovers his wedding ring, he thinks it is, so Danny decides to hire his assistant Katherine, a single mother with children, to pretend to be his family. His intention is to show Palmer that his love for her is so great that he is going to divorce his wife.

10. Puss in Boots: Last Wish

Sequel to “Puss in Boots” (2011). Puss in Boots discovers that his sense of adventure has taken its toll: it has consumed eight of his nine lives, so he embarks on an epic journey to find the mythical Last Wish and restore all nine of his lives.

*Some titles may be repeated in the rankings because they are different episodes, seasons or releases, and they may not have a description because the platform does not provide them.

With its series and movies, Netflix has become the king of streaming. (REUTERS/Mike Blake)

Netflix is ​​a streaming service that it has become one of the most important platforms and has managed to make important changes in the way series and movies are watched and enjoyed.

Its great success has spurred other major companies to launch their own streaming services such as Disney+ and HBO, but they have not been able to achieve the same reach in either subscribers or have such a large directory.

While it started out as a company that offered DVD-by-mail rental services, it wasn’t until 2011 that the company began operations outside of the US and Canada, offering its catalog via streaming in Latin America and the Caribbean. A year later, it also reached some countries in Europe and then Asia.

In 2011, the company ventured into producing its own content, starting with a successful TV series. house of cardswhich led her to set up her studio in 2016. By 2018, it will already be defined as a global Internet TV network.

Its catalog includes Oscar-winning, multi-award-winning films and viral series like The Squid Game or important Spanish-language products like La casa de papel. Netflix first earned an Oscar nomination in 2014 thanks to the documentary The Square.

It is important to note that the content that Netflix depends on the region or time, so some titles may not be available in different regions than others.

Products available on Netflix can be watched on smart TVs, game consoles, decoders, smartphones, computers, tablets, and more. e. The platform also has several packages that, depending on the cost, will limit the number of times you can watch content on different devices at the same time if you can enjoy it in HD, FHD or UHD, etc.

KEEP READING:

More news

Learn more about streaming

Most commented series and movies on Twitter