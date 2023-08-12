Topics of the day EFE Spain on Saturday 12 August 2023

GENERAL ELECTION (INTERVIEW)

Barcelona – Antoni Castella, political representative of the Democrats of Catalonia, deputy of the JxCat group in Parliament and representative of the Council of the Republic led by Carles Puigdemont, analyzes in an interview with Agencia EFE the possibilities of an investment agreement for the next Prime Minister.

(Text) (Photo) (Video) (Audio)

GENERAL ELECTION

Madrid. Five days after the formation of the parliament, the political forces are immersed in negotiations on the composition of the tables of both chambers and the formation of parliamentary groups, which will give the first hints of possible support for the investiture of the prime minister. Esther Aguirre.

(Text sent at 08:02 hours. 615 words) (Resource archive at www.lafototeca.com Code 13998384 etc.)

YOUTH DAY

Madrid. The number of Catholics among the youngest continues to decline, despite social media spreading messages praising the longing for life and the values ​​of the past and virusizing religious phenomena such as the WYD in Lisbon or the Hakun group. Paula Boyra.

(Text sent at 08:00 hours. 826 words) (Resource archive at www.lafototeca.com Code 21516843 etc.)

TELECOMMUNICATION DATA

Madrid – Spain’s telecommunications operators are gearing up for the highest data traffic peak of the year, which is expected to occur during the week of August 15, when travel to summer resorts is highest and in the context of the start of the football season.

(Text) (File resources at www.lafototeca.com Code 21225948 etc.)

LITHIUM EVENTS (CHRONIC)

Madrid. The accumulation of lithium batteries and materials for their processing was such that even the dog of the Civil Guard could not find a place to enter and search the house, in which, like Diogenes, the military carried on a business as profitable as it was dangerous. Tabernacle Ortega.

(Text at 09:00 hours. 649 words)

CHRISTOPHER CROSS (CHRONICLE)

Marbella (Malaga) – American singer-songwriter Christopher Cross, winner of an Oscar, Golden Globe and five Grammy awards, offers his only concert this season in Spain at the Starlite Festival in Marbella. Esther Gomez.

(Text) (Photo) (Video)

(Concert at 22:00)

SONORAM FESTIVAL

Aranda de Duero (Burgos) – Concert dedicated to the 25th anniversary of Amaral at the twenty-sixth Sonorama Alternative Music Festival, which attracts thousands of participants every year.

(Text) (Photo) (Video)

(Live at 23:10)

ENGINEERING HISTORY

Arenas de Iguña (Cantabria). Through a journey through history, nature and science, the “El Valle de los Inventos” initiative seeks to appreciate and spread the figure of the Cantabrian inventor Leonardo Torres-Quevedo in the city where he was born and which one of his promoters, Daniel Cubas, speaks to EFE .

(Text) (Photo) (Video (Audio)

FASHION TRENDS (CHRONICLES)

Madrid – Modern mermaids take to the streets thanks to “mermaidcore”, a trend that is positioned as the star of summer, inspired by the aesthetics of these mythological animals, and which owns firms from Blumarine to Alberta Ferretti and Di Petsa or celebrities. like Dua Lipa and Shakira. Maria Munoz.

(Text) (Photo)

INFORMATION AGENDA

POLICY

11:00 – Zaragoza – GOVERNMENT OF ARAGON – New advisers to the Government of Aragon, under the chairmanship of Jorge Ascon, take office. At the conclusion of the act, the first Governing Council of the legislature will be held. Crown room. (Text) (Photo) (Video) (Audio)

12:00.- Ceuta.- PP PARTY.- General Coordinator of the People’s Party Elias Bendodo proposes a press conference together with the President of the PP of Ceuta and Autonomous City Juan Jesus Vivas after the meeting of the Provincial Directorate Committee. Silence at 11:00. C / Teniente Arrabal and “streaming” on PP social networks. Ainara building. (Text)

ECONOMY

11:00 – Cadiz. — NADIA CALVIGNO. — First Vice President and Acting Minister of Economy and Digital Transformation Nadia Calvinho addresses the media. government sub-delegation. C/Barcelona, ​​1. (Text) (Photo) (Video) (Audio)

SOCIETY

12:00 – Madrid, Los Alcazares (Murcia) and other coastal areas. – ENVIRONMENT. – Environmental groups, unions, fapas and consumer organizations organize the human chain as a symbolic embrace of water to conserve it, with the support of parties like Add. The event in Madrid will take place around the Fountain of Neptune. (Text) (Photo) (Video)

12:00.- Gijon.- CIDRA FESTIVAL.- Presentation of the 32nd natural cider festival in Gijon, which will be held from 18 to 27 August. Reception hall of the city of Gijón.

18:00 – San Sebastian – SAN SEBASTIAN CITY COUNCIL – Mayor of San Sebastian Eneco Goya, accompanied by representatives of municipal groups, receives athletes Iñigo Llopis and Najia Zudaira after the successes achieved at the Paralympic World Championships. swimming. City Hall.

19:00 – San Sebastian. — FESTIVAL OF SAN SEBASTIAN. – A traditional cannon shot from the terrace of the San Sebastian City Hall will open the Semana Grande, which claims to be the “most inclusive” in its history. City Hall. (Text) (Photo) (Video)

19:45 – Puente la Reina (Navarre). – STAR RAIN. – Observation of the Perseids organized by the Pamplona Planetarium and the Sarea Astronavarra network. Football field.

CULTURE AND TRENDS

12:00 – Santander – FESTIVAL OF NATIONS – The Mayor of Santander, Hema Igual, officially opens the Intercultural Festival of Nations, together with its director, Sergio Frenkel. Sardinero.

16:00 – Aranda de Duero (Burgos). — SONORAM FESTIVAL. – The third day of the Sonorama festival concerts in the mythical Plaza del Trigo, where the performances of the new bands end with a concert of the united band. Aranda from Duero. (Text) (Photo) (Video)

17:00 – Adeje (Tenerife). – MUSIC FESTIVAL. Sunblast Festival returns with 30 artists. Golf Costa Adeje.

18:00 – San Sebastian – BULLS SAN SEBASTIAN – Gipuzkoaco anti bullfighting platform convenes a demonstration against bullfighting in Semana Grande. Boulevard. (Text) (Photo)

19:30 – Vera de Moncayo (Zaragoza). — FLAMENCO MUSIC. – Flamenco performed by Israel Fernandez and Yerai Cortes at the third concert of the Veruela Verano festival organized by the Provincial Council of Zaragoza. Monastery of Veruela.

22:00 – Marbella (Malaga). — CHRISTOPHER CROSS. – American singer-songwriter Christopher Kross in concert at the Starlite Festival in Marbella. Present Minister of Culture Mikel Iseta. (Text) (Photo) (Video)

22:00 – Arucas (Gran Canaria). – ROCK MUSIC. – Concerts by Melendi, Coty, Melon Diesel and Cinco Estaciones at the FiestoRon festival. Exhibition areas.

22:00 – La Unión (Murcia). — CANTE MINAS. – Final of the competition of singing, dancing, playing and musical instruments at the Cante de las Minas festival. Old public market. (Photo) (Video)

22:30 – Guijo de Granadilla (Cáceres). — KAPAR THEATER. — Carlos Sobera and Ángel Pardo lead the cast of Plavto’s Miles of Glory as part of the expansion of the Mérida Classical Theater Festival. at the archaeological site of Caparra (text) (photo)

23:10 – Aranda de Duero (Burgos). — SONORAM FESTIVAL. — Amaral’s concert on the last day of night concerts of the twenty-sixth edition of the Sonorama Ribera festival. (Text) (Photo) (Video)

EFE

jsm/srm

EFE National script (34) 913 46 71 86

You can write to nacional@efe.com to contact our news department.

IN www.efeservicios.com You will find all multimedia products of the EFE agency and its World Agenda, an updated list of planned news events.

For any other products or services, please contact clientes@efe.com or call +34 91 3467245.