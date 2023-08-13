Tori Lanez refuses to apologize to Megan T Stallion after he shot her in the leg

Credit Tory Lanez: Bang Showbiz

This week, rapper Tory Lanez was sentenced to ten years in prison for being directly responsible for the attack on Megan T Stallion three years ago, when she was shot multiple times in the leg while leaving a nightclub. In his first statement after the ruling, the artist does not seem to regret the facts that are considered sufficiently proven, and assures that he has nothing to apologize for.

In fact, Lanez claims he is innocent of the three charges against him: assault with a semi-automatic firearm, carrying an unregistered firearm, and using firearms with a total lack of diligence. On his Instagram account, the translator shared his belief that he was the victim of an unfair trial and a systematic manipulation strategy. No matter what, Lanes will not be “intimidated” by the “hard times” that he is going through.

“I will never let prison destroy me. No matter how they tried to twist my words, I have always maintained my innocence and will continue to do so. This week in court, I took responsibility for the intimate and verbal moments that I had with parts of the case … That’s it,” the first excerpt from the note reads.

“In no way will I apologize for the charges on which I was wrongly convicted. I stand by my position, denying any apology for what I did not do,” he emphasized, to then demonstrate his strength and resistance to “adversity.” “I’ve faced adversity all my life, and when it looks like I’m going to lose, I always come out victorious. I refuse to stop fighting until I win,” he said defiantly.