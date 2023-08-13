Tori Lanez sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Megan T Stallion – NBC Miami (51)

LOS ANGELES — Canadian rapper Tory Lanez has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after being found guilty of shooting hip-hop superstar Megan T Stallion in the leg after the two of them left a party in Los Angeles in 2020.

The hearing began on Monday and concluded on Tuesday, ending a high-profile case in which Meghan, 28, was subjected to what prosecutors called “repeated and grotesque assaults” and highlighted the scrutiny they face black women when reporting abuse.

Daystar Peterson, the rapper’s real name, shot and killed the artist after a party at Kylie Jenner’s home in the Hollywood Hills on July 12, 2020.

Lanez, 31, pleaded not guilty, but in December a jury convicted him of three criminal charges: assault with a semi-automatic firearm, carrying an unregistered loaded firearm in a vehicle, and using a firearm through gross negligence.

Dressed in orange, Lanez made her way to court before the judge handed down her sentence. He apologized for his actions and said he took full responsibility for the 2020 shooting.

“If I could change it, I would, but I can’t,” he said. “I take full responsibility for everything I did that night,” he added. “I’m really trying to get better,” he said.

Lanez was surprised, but remained silent after the verdict. His son’s mother burst into tears as she was led out of the courtroom.

Matthew Barhoma, a member of Lanes’ legal team, said they plan to appeal both the verdict and the conviction. The team will also ask for bail when the verdict is appealed.

This story was originally published on NBC News.