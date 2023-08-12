Torrecardenas performed 15,000 hepatitis C tests

It’s been two years since the service Digestive system, microbiology and emergencies university hospital Torrecardenas launched a hepatitis C screening plan in the emergency department. Since then, more than 15,000 patients have been tested for hepatitis C, and 55 patients have been diagnosed with chronic hepatitis C virus who were unaware of their infectious status. Most of them have already been treated and recovered from the infection.

According to information received at this time, prevalence of hepatitis C virus among the emergency department attending population it is 0.4%, double that of the general population. Thus, screening for hepatitis C in emergency departments is “an effective strategy to increase the frequency of diagnosis of hepatitis C virus infection on the way to its elimination.









Spain could be one of the first countries to achieve who is the target which aims to eliminate hepatitis C by 2030. This calls for strengthening screening strategies because hepatitis C is asymptomatic and most infected patients are unaware of their infection status. Screening strategies such as the one we have implemented at our center are clearly needed to achieve the goal of eliminating hepatitis C from our country.

Torrecardenas University Hospital is committed to the goal of eliminating hepatitis C, as evidenced by the implementation of this emergency screening project, FOCUS project, being the first Andalusian hospital to be chosen for this. This project, led by Dr. Marta Casado, hepatologist and head of research at the hospital and president of the Andalusian Society of Digestive Pathology, and coordinated by Dr. Annie Camelo, microbiologist at the reference hospital in the province of Almería, was launched two years ago. years ago. years.