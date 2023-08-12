Last December, a jury in Los Angeles found Canadian rapper Tory Lanez guilty. whose legal name is Daystar Shemuel Shua Peterson, from three charges against him related to shooting rapper Megan Thee Stallion with a pistol.

The three charges he was found guilty of were felony inadvertent discharge of a firearm, assault with a semi-automatic firearm, and carrying an unregistered loaded firearm. Almost 8 months later, the judge shared his verdict.

Tory Lanez is sentenced to 10 years in prison for the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion

This was reported by Meghann Cuniff, a senior Law & Crime reporter from the West Coast Tory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.

According to Cuniff, Tory spoke for several minutes. “He said he still cares about Megan. He called her “someone I care about a lot to this day.”, No matter what she might think of him.”the reporter shared.

Regarding the shooting, Lanez noted: “I said some very immature things that I shouldn’t have said. I revealed some secrets that I shouldn’t have revealed.”

The sentencing hearing began on Monday. Although Megan did not speak in person, she sent a statement which District Attorney Kathy Ta read aloud. She said since Tory shot her, “I haven’t had a single working day.” Megan said mercy is for people who show remorse, and Lanez showed none, Cuniff reported.

The judge also received 76 letters of recommendation that were submitted on Peterson’s behalf, including one from Iggy Azalea. After being criticized for supporting Lanez, the rapper replied: “I am not in favor of throwing ANY person’s life away if we can impose reasonable penalties that are rehabilitative in their place. I support prison reform. Place”.

Testimony of Megan Thee Stallion

According to the rapper’s testimony, after the party for Kylie Jenner, she got into the van with Lanez. After getting out of the car, she said she saw Tory with a gun, explaining this remembers him shooting at her with his Cadillac Escalade, claiming that Tory shouted, “Dance, bitch!” The star also testified that the rapper offered her a million dollars to keep quiet about the incident.