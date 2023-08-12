Transfers Barcelona – Open door for Vitor Roque







The arrival of Vitor Roque in Barcelona points to January 2024., but culé sports management still doesn’t want to completely rule out the possibility of waiting for a ‘9’ touchdown from Ath this month. Paranaense, for which a transfer of 30 million euros will be paid, plus variables that can reach 31 kilograms.







Before the arrival of Tigrinho materializes, the club decided that it would direct all resources and efforts to two other ongoing operations.. Two top-level signings that, if implemented, would allow a team led by Javi Hernandez make a big leap in quality: Neymar Jr. And Joao cancelwhich will come as separate tasks.

And in order to make this possible, it is possible that all or almost all of the available financial fair play margin will eventually be used.. Under the current circumstances, it is much easier for Barça to arrange a transfer than a registration that involves paying the cost as a transfer.

Barcelona’s priority is Neymar and Cancelo. without forgetting the two consecutive “B” plans: Ivan Fresneda“plane” of Valladolid for the right side and Joao Felix (which will also happen via assignment) instead of “Her”.







Alone, in the last leg of the market, depending on how these two positions are covered, Barça may consider negotiating with ATH. Paranaense, who has already dropped out of the Copa Libertadores to make the arrival possible “Tigrino”.

Barça already know that Furacao will ask for financial compensation in order to expect an agreed arrival in 2024, either in January or July. And this surcharge complicates the situation a little more when trying to register a young 18-year-old forward.

Today, the scenario that the club is running is that with the transfers of Neymar and Joao Cancelo, the squad will be closed. Only one exit, currently unplanned, will give the final impetus to Victor Rock towards Barcelona.

THEY WORK TOGETHER TO GET NEYMAR BACK

O neymar jr, promoted exclusively in SPORTThis is a social and sports bomb, but for it to become a reality, a very complex domino effect must be triggered.







For starters, PSG must agree to the sale of the Brazilian to Al-Hilal, led by the charismatic Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus, and this is not an easy deal. because “good” should come from Doha, and political relations with Saudi Arabia and the small emirate are not the best. This is where geopolitical issues come in that go way beyond the football superstar’s deal.

neymar must agree with Al Hilal. And later, the Saudi club had to close a one-year loan at Barça. Ney, who already has a salary deal with Barcelona, ​​will return to the Catalan club this time, earning 12 million nett.

Joao Cancelo, for his part, continues without finding a destination.. faced Pep GuardiolaManchester City will have to get rid of him in the coming weeks because it is impossible that the exit does not take place. The European champion preferred the sale, but the footballer insists on playing for Barça, where he can only come on loan.

Jorge Mendez, the winger’s agent, promised to find a solution for his pupil before the market closes. The super agent works so that his compatriot can dress like a blue garnet.