Transfers Real Madrid | Azar remains alone

Eden Hazard will go down in history as one of the worst signings real Madrid. According to Belgian media, the former Chelsea cost 160 million euros. and its performance was very low. TO 32 years and after his contract ended on July 1, he still has not found a direction to continue his sports career.













He Madrid paid a lot for one of the best players overall Premier League. Quantity Eden Hazard during four seasons who are dressed in white are really terrible.

IN 76 matches marked one seven heads and distributed twelve gears. According to “Salary Sport”, the Belgian earned 23.2 million euros per season. Total 92.8 million salaries. Putting it all together Madrid paid for it each of his goals was worth about 36 million euros.

In June, Danger argued in Belgium that “I’m still capable of being a professional footballer, my body can handleThe reality, quite different, is that after more than a month without a team, he has virtually no offers.













At that time, the possibility of setting a course for MLS accompany Leo Messi already Sergio Busquets in that between Miami. Now it is not at all out of the question that he will eventually decide to hang up his boots.